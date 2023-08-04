Back

Yishun residents put up 4-storey high S'pore flag to celebrate National Day

It's the biggest flag in Yishun.

Joshua Lee | August 04, 2023, 04:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

It's the season of National Day songs blasting in supermarket aisles and chilli crab-themed novelty foods.

Therefore, one group of residents have decided to join in the National Day celebrations with a flag, but not the typical kind.

Behold:

Credit: Joshua Lee

Spanning about four storeys high, this huge Singapore flag can be found at Yishun Riverwalk at Block 334 Yishun Street 31.

It measures 18m by 12m.

Credit: Joshua Lee.

Displaying this flag was the idea of 12 volunteers from the Yishun Riverwalk Residents' Network.

Chester Wan, the vice-chairman of the Residents' Network said it took about two months from the time the team ordered the flag to the time it was put up.

"We wanted something significant to show love for Singapore and we thought why not hang the biggest flag in Yishun," said Wan.

Credit: Joshua Lee.

"At the same time we wanted to lead by example and motivate our residents to also hang the flag in their residence."

"For those residents who can view (the big flag) from their home, it is particular heartwarming to see it," he added.

This isn't the first time the flag was hung up.

The Residents' Network also put it up last year. Wan confirmed with the town council that there wasn't a need for a permit to hang up this giant flag.

If you would like to see this flag up close, head over to Block 334 Yishun Street 31 (map).

Credit: Joshua Lee.

All images by Joshua Lee. 

Woman angry after Far East Plaza salon gives her S$45 'ugly', badly blended bob

Oh no.

August 04, 2023, 04:35 PM

S'porean remisier, 37, extradited from Spain after allegedly running off with S$13m for over a year

She claimed she was "merely overseas for a holiday".

August 04, 2023, 03:58 PM

3 S'pore cars forced to U-turn on Causeway for using bus lane

Go one more round.

August 04, 2023, 03:30 PM

Workplace Fairness Legislation to help fight discrimination, protect whistleblower identities for reporting grievances

The MoM released its report on legislation first mooted by PM Lee in 2021.

August 04, 2023, 03:20 PM

George Goh hauls 3 binders of docs he claims contains years of ‘hard work’ for eligibility forms submission

He was accompanied by his wife and supporters.

August 04, 2023, 03:18 PM

Background & financial position relevant for assessing flight risk: S'pore govt on considering bail conditions

Other factors include the accused's travel itinerary, gravity of the offences and more.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Steve Vai performing at NUS auditorium on Oct. 25, 2023

Aural pleasure.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Chan Chun Sing awards Barbie-fied version of himself 'A' grade, would've been 'A++' without bare chest

Can you feel the Chan-ergy?

August 04, 2023, 01:32 PM

Visitor allegedly breaks Choa Chu Kang condo's electrical box to charge his own Tesla, drives off when confronted

The incident has left residents miffed.

August 04, 2023, 12:57 PM

China's first durian crop in high demand & overpriced, but might not pass taste test — yet

An SCMP report wrote "It felt like Durian 0.5 - a prototype of a proper durian".

August 04, 2023, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.