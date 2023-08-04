Yishun residents put up 4-storey high S'pore flag to celebrate National Day

It's the season of National Day songs blasting in supermarket aisles and chilli crab-themed novelty foods.

Therefore, one group of residents have decided to join in the National Day celebrations with a flag, but not the typical kind.

Behold:

Spanning about four storeys high, this huge Singapore flag can be found at Yishun Riverwalk at Block 334 Yishun Street 31.

It measures 18m by 12m.

Displaying this flag was the idea of 12 volunteers from the Yishun Riverwalk Residents' Network.

Chester Wan, the vice-chairman of the Residents' Network said it took about two months from the time the team ordered the flag to the time it was put up.

"We wanted something significant to show love for Singapore and we thought why not hang the biggest flag in Yishun," said Wan.

"At the same time we wanted to lead by example and motivate our residents to also hang the flag in their residence."

"For those residents who can view (the big flag) from their home, it is particular heartwarming to see it," he added.

This isn't the first time the flag was hung up.

The Residents' Network also put it up last year. Wan confirmed with the town council that there wasn't a need for a permit to hang up this giant flag.

If you would like to see this flag up close, head over to Block 334 Yishun Street 31 (map).

All images by Joshua Lee.