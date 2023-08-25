Yishun HDB café serving alcohol made to return premises to HDB by Aug. 31, 2023

A café that served alcohol located at 468A Yishun Street 43 has breached its tenancy conditions, and will be required to cease operations.

Hood Vibes, which rented a unit at the void deck and which was accused of operating like a pub, previously drew complaints from residents that its patrons were making noise and smoking outside its premises.

Nee Soon GRC PAP MP Derrick Goh spoke to the operators and shared that he and Housing & Development Board (HDB) operators were "also surprised to see what was clearly a liquor joint".

The owner of the space later told Shin Min Daily News that it is a café with an alcohol licence, and not a pub.

The owner, a woman, shared that the place does not hold live performances, and only plays "soft background music".

She also attributed the noise complaints as being made by other residents.

No food being served: HDB

In a statement to Mothership on Aug. 25, HDB confirmed that the premises rented out was for use as a café.

The agency first started receiving feedback from residents regarding noise, nuisance, littering and rowdy behaviour from patrons in June 2023.

Subsequent investigations over several visits found that Hood Vibes had breached the terms of the tenancy.

HDB revealed:

"While the premises was rented out for use as a café to serve food and beverages to residents throughout the day, our inspections found that it was operating from 4:30pm to 10pm and selling mainly alcoholic beverages. There was no food menu, nor food being served to customers at the café during our visits."

The owner had previously told Shin Min that the café operates from 11am till 10pm.

Tenant was not cooperative: HDB

HDB stated that it had warned the tenant "several times to cease the unauthorised usage of the premises and to operate it as per the intended use stated in the tenancy agreement".

However, the tenant "has not been cooperative".

This was despite repeated warnings, HDB said.

HDB served the tenant a "notice to quit" in July 2023.

Hood Vibes will be required to cease operations and return the premises to HDB by Aug. 31.

HDB elaborated on how tenancy action typically occurs.

Tenants who rent commercial properties from HDB must comply with HDB’s tenancy terms for the premises.

Where there are breaches of tenancy conditions, HDB said it will consider the facts of each case to determine the appropriate enforcement action to be taken.

HDB will consider whether public safety is compromised, the tenant’s willingness to rectify the infringement, the severity of the contraventions, as well as whether complaints against the tenant were received.

If the tenant does not take the necessary rectification actions, HDB may terminate the tenancy agreement and pursue legal action, if necessary.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News and Hood Vibes / Google Maps