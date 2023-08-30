Back

Woman, 33, remanded at IMH after being charged with ill-treating 23-month-old girl at Kinderland Woodlands

The preschool teacher was dismissed by Kinderland before her arrest.

Matthias Ang | August 30, 2023, 10:15 AM

A 33-year-old preschool teacher was charged with the ill-treatment of a child on Aug. 30, 2023.

Lin Min, who worked at a Kinderland preschool outlet in Woodlands during her offences, has been in remand since her arrest.

Lin was dismissed by Kinderland before her arrest.

She appeared in court via video-link, dressed in white.

According to charge sheets, she committed the offence on Jun. 30, 2023, around 3:51pm, by forcing a 23-month-old girl to lie down and pouring water into her mouth.

Judge denied request for gag order on her identity

The prosecution applied for a gag order on the victims, while Lin's lawyer asked for the gag order to be extended to her.

Her lawyer also said her family members had requested bail.

He added that she was a childcare teacher working through the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the judge granted the gag order for the victims but not for Lin Min.

The judge also granted the prosecution's application for Lin to be remanded in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for medical examination.

According to the Children and Young Person Act, if convicted, she faces an imprisonment term of up to eight years, a fine not exceeding S$8,000, or both.

Background

Videos circulating online on Aug. 28 showed what appeared to be a female teacher allegedly abusing students at what appears to be a Kinderland preschool in Woodlands.

The Singapore Police Force said it received a report at 1:04pm on Aug. 28 stating that three videos that had been circulating online showed a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

The woman was arrested within six hours of the report.

