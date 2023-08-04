Korean actor Woo Do Hwan at Ngee Ann City S'pore on Aug. 23 for Lancôme event

South Korean actor Woo Do Hwan will be coming to Singapore on Aug. 23 for a Lancôme event.
The 31-year-old has acted in Korean dramas such as "Tempted", "The King: Eternal Monarch" and "Joseon Attorney".
@mothership.nova I also want polaroid with him 😮💨😮💨 #woodohwan #fyp #tiktoksg #woodohwanedit #lancomesg ♬ Sza big boy - PSO
Event details
Woo will be in Singapore to attend the launch of the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Skin Repair Lab pop-up, which will be located at the outdoor area of Ngee Ann City.
From 10am on Aug. 23, the first 100 customers to purchase the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum 115ml at the pop-up will be eligible to enter the fan zone, where they stand a chance to meet Woo.
There, a host will ask 10 trivia questions about the actor, and 10 fans will win:
- A Polaroid photograph opportunity with the actor
- A Mini Lancôme Skincare Kit
- A Lancôme bag
For those who don't manage to be within the first 100, you can always head there with your fingers crossed that you manage to catch a glimpse of him.
Woo Do Hwan in Singapore
Where: Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 391A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873
When: Aug. 23, 2023, 7pm
Top photos from Woo Do Hwan's Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.