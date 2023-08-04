Back

Workplace Fairness Legislation to help fight discrimination, protect whistleblower identities for reporting grievances

The MoM released its report on legislation first mooted by PM Lee in 2021.

Tan Min-Wei | August 04, 2023, 03:20 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

On Aug 4, the Singapore government released the final set of recommendations by the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness for the Workplace Fairness Legislation (WFL).

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng described the legislation as a "significant milestone in building fairer and more harmonious workplaces, and will send a strong signal that there is no place for workplace discrimination in Singapore".

No place for workplace discrimination

The final report brings together feedback gathered from consultation and engagement with key stakeholders to produce 22 recommendations in a bid to preserve harmonious workplaces, better protect workers, and support business growth.

The Tripartite Committee released its initial report in February 2023, and has since engaged with stakeholders, including employers, employees, and the human resources community; who broadly supported the findings of the report, but also provided the feedback.

The WFL comes as the latest step in the government's efforts to ensure workplace fairness, and will work in concert with other efforts, such as the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP) and the Fair Consideration Framework.

The TGFEP launched in 2007, and promoted the adoption of fair and merit-based employment practices, as well as requiring employers to treat employees fairly.

The FCF was launched in 2014, and set out requirements for employers in Singapore to consider the workforce in Singapore fairly for job opportunities, by first advertising on MyCareersFuture and fairly considering all candidates before submitting applications for Employment Passes and S Pass.

Legislation is the next step, and will work in with TGFEP to protect workers, preserve harmonious workplaces, and support business growth.

The WFL was first mooted in 2021's National Day Rally, when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that legislation would be enacted to send a stronger signal that Singapore would not tolerate workplace discrimination.

Recommendations

The report returned 22 recommendations, in four broad themes.

Strengthen protection against workplace discrimination

The WFL would define discrimination as making an "adverse employment decision because of any protected characteristic, such as rage, sex, family status, race, nationality, and mental health, which accounted for nearly 95% of all complaints received by Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP).

It would cover all stages of employment, including recruitment; by prohibiting words of phrases in job ads that indicated a preference for some characteristics, as well as legislating the the job advertising requirements under the FCF.

The WFL would also allow workers to come forward to report what place issues without fear of retaliation.

Supporting businesses

The report acknowledged that not all employer decisions were clear cut, and some of the recommendations related to circumstances were exceptions would be made.

Exemptions would be considered where an employer could show protected characteristic was necessary, such as language requirements; a tour guide catering to tourist who only spoke certain languages was one example given, or religious organisations that had religious requirements.

Exceptions would also be made to encourage organisations to hire persons with disabilities and seniors.

To assist with this, a Tripartite Advisory would be issued on providing reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities.

Small firms that employed less than 25 people would also be exempt initially.

Grievance and dispute resolution

Employers would be required to put grievance handling processes in place that would protect whistleblower's identities, where possible.

TAFEP would remain the the first "port of call" for workers experiencing discrimination.

It would be compulsory to mediate claims at the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management initially, with adjudication ath Employment Claims tribunal "as a last resort", and with unions continuing to support their member's claims.

Ensuring fair outcomes and appropriate penalties

Mediation would focus on education employers on correct practices and mending relationships where possible.

Monetary compensation not the primary goal, but up to $5,000 would be available for pre-employment claims, and between $20,000 to $30,000 for in or end employment claims, depending on if the claim was union supported.

The ECT would be empowered to strike out frivolous or vexatious claims, as well as to award costs against such claimants.

But where a claim involved a suspected serious breach of WFL, the state would be allowed to concurrent conduct its own investigations; and would be able to enforce a range of penalties, such as corrective orders, work pass curtailment, and fines.

Not a panacea

Tan emphasised that laws and guidelines were vital in shaping mindset and providing protections, "they are not a panacea".

"We must all work together towards in the continuous effort towards the elimination of workplace discrimination"

Acknowledging that there were a variety of different views within society, Tan said he was "hearted" by the broad agreement that WFL was the right way forward.

Related stories

Top image via Tan See Leng/Facebook & Ministry of Manpower

George Goh hauls 3 binders of docs he claims contains years of ‘hard work’ for eligibility forms submission

He was accompanied by his wife and supporters.

August 04, 2023, 03:18 PM

Background & financial position relevant for assessing flight risk: S'pore govt on considering bail conditions

Other factors include the accused's travel itinerary, gravity of the offences and more.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Steve Vai performing at NUS auditorium on Oct. 25, 2023

Aural pleasure.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Chan Chun Sing awards Barbie-fied version of himself 'A' grade, would've been 'A++' without bare chest

Can you feel the Chan-ergy?

August 04, 2023, 01:32 PM

Visitor allegedly breaks Choa Chu Kang condo's electrical box to charge his own Tesla, drives off when confronted

The incident has left residents miffed.

August 04, 2023, 12:57 PM

China's first durian crop in high demand & overpriced, but might not pass taste test — yet

An SCMP report wrote "It felt like Durian 0.5 - a prototype of a proper durian".

August 04, 2023, 12:17 PM

Up to S$3 cashback for first 100,000 diners who pay for hawker meals with DBS PayLah! on Aug. 9, 2023

To celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday.

August 04, 2023, 11:44 AM

Mahathir admitted to hospital, expected to be discharged few days later

The former prime minister has a history of health scares throughout the years.

August 04, 2023, 11:08 AM

2 men, 40 & 37, arrested for allegedly using customers' data to register SIM cards & selling them

The 37-year-old man was working at an events company that conducted SIM card registration roadshows.

August 04, 2023, 09:55 AM

25 S'pore films to be screened for free at Esplanade in Aug. 2023

The free screenings are part of the Singapore Film Commission's 25th anniversary celebrations.

August 04, 2023, 03:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.