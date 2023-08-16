Weezer performing in S'pore at The Star Theatre on Oct. 11, 2023

American band Weezer is performing in Singapore — an island in the sun — on Oct. 11, 2023 at The Star Theatre.

This will be their only stop in Asia.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 18, at 10am, via Sistic outlets and sistic.com.sg.

Formed in 1992, the Grammy-winning band, comprising Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner, have sold 35 million records worldwide.

The band has released a cover of Toto's "Africa".

