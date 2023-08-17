Back

Wanted man arrested in Sengkang 3 days after suspected slashing of another man in Boat Quay

No escape.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 17, 2023, 02:49 AM

After three days on the run, a 21-year-old man was arrested by the police for his suspected involvement in a slashing case along Read Crescent Park on Aug. 13.

Man on the run for three days after allegedly slashing a stranger

Together with two other suspects, who were arrested on the same day of the incident, the man was arrested at around 3:20pm on Aug. 16 along Anchorvale Link after police officers from the Central Police Division established his whereabouts.

Photo from SPF.

The three men, aged 19 to 21, were allegedly involved in a fight at Read Crescent Park on Aug. 13 at around 6:15am.

According to the police, the victim was purportedly slashed on his head after an altercation with these three men whom he does not know.

The three assailants fled after the fight, and the victim was later conveyed to the hospital conscious.

He sustained a deep cut on his forehead.

To be charged in court on Aug. 17

The two younger men were arrested on the same day and were charged in court on Aug. 15 with an offence of affray.

The 21-year-old man will be charged in court on Aug. 17 with an offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons..

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or he could face any combination of such punishments.

Top photos via SPF

