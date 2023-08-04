Visitor allegedly breaks Choa Chu Kang condo's electrical box to charge his own Tesla, drives off when confronted

A Tesla owner has repeatedly infuriated residents of an Executive Condominium (EC) by charging his vehicle with a wall plug in the carpark.

Photos of the incident sent to Mothership show a white Tesla being charged at the multi-storey car park of Sol Acres, an EC at Choa Chu Kang.

Mothership understands that the residential complex does not have a charging bay for electric vehicles.

Speaking to Mothership, a resident who wished to be known as Joseph said that the driver had broken the lock of the electrical box to plug in his 240V AC charger and connected it to a transformer. The transformer was placed under the car.

Infuriated residents

Based on screenshots of a resident group chat sent to Mothership, a resident said that they had seen the driver charging his vehicle on Jul. 30.

Another resident claimed that this was not the first time the driver had committed the act; they said that they had witnessed the same driver charging his vehicle a few months prior.

A resident then confronted the man with a security guard in tow.

Upon further investigation, it was also revealed that the driver was a visitor, not a resident of the EC.

Furthermore, the driver was also aware that residents were the ones paying for the EC electricity, which he was leeching off from.

The resident and the security guard decided to file a police report, but the driver drove away there and then.

Joseph said that the locks on the third and fourth levels of the car park could be easily yanked open.

He said many residents felt that the act of breaking the lock should be considered vandalism or damage to private property.

In addition, many felt that it was wrong of the visitor to use the EC's electricity without permission or paying for it.

The icing on the cake was the driver's rude behaviour while being confronted, which left a bad taste in residents' mouths.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Joseph said that the residents of the EC would like to warn other condominium residents to watch out for similar inconsiderate behaviours.

Can you charge a Tesla with a wall plug?

According to Tesla, you can charge a Tesla using a wall plug, as an adapter is included as standard equipment with new Tesla cars.

In short, charging a Tesla with a wall plug neither hurts the car nor the outlet.

However, Tesla reminds drivers to practice good charging etiquette, and have also provided a list of public places with superchargers in Singapore.

Top photo via Joseph