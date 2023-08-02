Uniqlo round shoulder bag embroidery service available at Orchard flagship store for S$10

You're probably no stranger to Uniqlo's round shoulder bags.

You know, these bags you see slung over the shoulders of all the "it" kids in Singapore:

There's good reason why it's so popular.

The bag, available in seven different colours, offers versatile styling options and is said to be water and dirt-resistant.

It's also affordably priced at S$19.90.

And although the bag looks small, you'd be surprised at how much it can fit inside.

But with everyone and their mother sporting the bag, here's one way to make yours feel more special.

Personalised embroidery

You may or may not have already known this, but Uniqlo offers in-house embroidery services.

While many people are aware that they can customise certain pieces of clothing this way, a lesser known fact is that the service also extends to Uniqlo's round shoulder bags.

This service is only available locally at the Orchard Global Flagship store for S$10 per icon.

There are 99 embroidery icons to pick from in total, including monochromatic and coloured ones.

You can opt to pay tribute to Uniqlo's Japanese roots with one of these classic icons:

Or add a touch of whimsy to your bag with a cute critter design.

You can also embroider text and pick one of six font sizes (from 1cm to 5cm) and any of four font types.

Embroidery is available for up to 10 characters, depending on the choice of font.

The process may take between 30 minutes and an hour to complete, depending on the design.

However, customers are advised to buffer a few hours for their collection, as same day collections are subject to any prior orders that may result in a longer waiting time.

Top images via @hanahohn/TikTok