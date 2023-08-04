Underwear hung over S'pore flag occurred in 2015, not 2023

A photo of four pairs of underwear being hung over the Singapore flag at a HDB block is making the rounds online again — in 2023.

And it is making Singaporeans agitated as they assume that the photo was taken recently.

A post of the photo in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group gained traction on Aug. 4, 2023, after it was put up for less than half a day:

The person who put up the photo claimed that the incident occurred in Pasir Ris and the matter was reported to the town council.

A copycat post was also uploaded on Facebook subsequently:

From 2015

However, this photo is not from any time recent.

The exact same photo was shared by Stomp back on Aug. 5, 2015.

A tweet of the short story, devoid of the actual location it took place in, was also put up.

No respect: Resident hangs underwear over national flag

Kept getting recirculated

The same photo was recirculated in 2017, which led people to assume it was new at that time.

In 2019, a Chinese website curated multiple instances of the Singapore flag being displayed or used inappropriately.

The same photo of the undergarments hung over the Singapore flag was also featured, after it appeared on Weibo.

Mothership has reached out to Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council to confirm if a report of the incident has been lodged by a member of the public.

"Wendy Lee", the Facebook account which posted the photo to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, did not respond to a request for comment.

