Teens, 15 & 17, among 130 suspected drug offenders arrested in 2-week island-wide operation

During a two-week island raid from Aug. 14 to 25, 2023, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 130 suspected drug offenders.

Among those arrested during the operation were two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

CNB seized about 1,318g of heroin, 2,535g of cannabis, 486g of 'Ice', 188g of ketamine, 62g of 'Ecstasy' and 311 'Ecstasy' tablets, 306g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), 213 Erimin-5 tablets, 51 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 11 vape devices containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), three bottles of methadone, and six bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

S$1,503.05 in cash was also seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about S$453,800.

Some areas covered during the operation included Kallang, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris and Woodlands.

Two teenagers climbed out of bedroom window onto the ledge to evade arrest

Acting on information received, CNB arrested eight Singaporeans on Aug. 14, including two teenagers aged 15 and 17, in a residential unit near Woodlands Street 81 for suspected drug offences.

The others arrested were aged between 37 and 59.

CNB stated that forced entry was effected as the occupants had allegedly disregarded the lawful orders of the officers to open the door.

The two teenagers allegedly climbed out of the bedroom window of the unit on the second floor onto the ledge to evade arrest.

CNB officers were able to persuade the teenagers to return to safety.

The other suspects allegedly put up a "violent struggle” during the arrest and had to be subdued, said CNB.

CNB officers searched the unit and found 1g of 'Ice', an 'Ecstasy' tablet and various drug paraphernalia.

About 7g of 'Ice' and drug paraphernalia were also seized from the ground beneath the unit.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

