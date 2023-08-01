Back

Migrant worker, found unconscious at Tuas Port construction site, dies in hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

Joshua Lee | August 01, 2023, 10:16 AM

A migrant worker was found unconscious at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction site on Jul. 29.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was informed of the incident at 9am that day.

A worksite safety coordinator administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the worker.

The worker was subsequently conveyed to National University Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

He passed away on the same day.

MPA said investigations are ongoing and it is currently providing support to the family of the deceased.

The worker was employed by Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture, a global consortium comprising Penta-Ocean Construction Company from Japan, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company from South Korea, and the Boskalis International based in the Netherlands.

The consortium has been appointed by MPA for the second phase of the development of Tuas Terminal.

The work involves dedging Tuas Basin, erecting wharf structures, and reclaiming 387 hectares of land.

Top photo: MPA

