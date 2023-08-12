Back

Truck rams impatient e-bike rider & shatters bike at Upper Serangoon Road junction

Oh no.

Joshua Lee | August 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

Another day another cautionary tale.

An e-bike rider, in an attempt to cross a traffic junction before the green man came on, was rammed by an oncoming truck.

The entire incident, which took place at the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road, was filmed by a car's dashcam:

The footage starts with two e-bike cyclists — one in blue and another in white — crossing the road while the red man was still on.

As they crossed the road divider, the rider in white overtook the rider in blue.

At this point, the rider in blue slowed down to check for oncoming vehicles from his left.

The rider in white did not do so and rushed forward, just as a yellow truck sped and rammed into the white rider's e-bike.

From the footage, it appeared to be the yellow truck's right of way.

The impact knocked the rider off and shattered their bike into pieces.

The rider in white rolled over and got to their feet before the footage was cut off.

Many Facebook users in the video's comments section blasted the rider for being careless and not bothering to check for oncoming vehicles.

Another common refrain was that such actions from riders and cyclists are not uncommon.

One user, though, offered a helpful response for such situations:

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that it was alerted to the incident at 1.50pm on Aug. 10.

Officers conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

All images: Roads.sg

