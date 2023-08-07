Back

1st 'Tom & Jerry' episode set in S'pore out, Tom eats durian

Even with the Singapore twist, the show and its characters retain the traits that make it iconic.

Paul Rin | August 07, 2023, 04:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The first "Tom and Jerry" episode set in Singapore has been released on Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube channel.

On Jul. 26, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of a new "Tom and Jerry" series set in Singapore, which comprises seven three-minute episodes.

The first one, titled, "What's That Smell?", was released on Aug. 7.

Tom and Jerry, with Singapore twist

From the very first frame, it's clear the iconic show is set in Singapore, with Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer clearly visible in the background.

Photo from Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube.

Tom and Jerry have also moved from their suburban home in the classic series to a high-rise condo in our land-scarce city.

But how else has the iconic show tried to incorporate its "modern Singaporean twist?"

Well, if the title wasn't big enough of a clue, then here's another screenshot.

Photo from Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube.

That's right, the durian fruit has to make its appearance in the series.

Instead of Jerry's beloved cheese blocks, this episode features Tom's obsession with durians, with its pungent smell and delicious taste playing a key part to the plot.

Besides food, the series also takes inspiration from local cultures and past-times.

For example, explosions, a staple in any children's cartoons, are accompanied by the sounds of Chinese firecrackers.

In another scene showing Tom swatting away objects thrown at him, where the original show might have made a baseball analogy, the new series instead referenced cricket.

Photo from Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube.

His helmet even bears a logo with a strong resemblance to the Singapore Cricket Association.

It's still "Tom and Jerry"

The art might be different, and it might be a different continent, but the new "Tom and Jerry" still manages to retain the dynamics and animation sequences that have kept millions of children glued to their screens.

Tom, as usual, ends up being the butt of the jokes most of the time.

Jerry often gets too carried away in his pranks and ends up paying the price.

The series even pays homage to the signature animations of the original series:

And at the end of the day, despite being cat and mouse, the iconic duo always end up laughing things off and remain amiable.

Singaporean director

The new series is directed by Singaporean director Carlene Tan.

The stories and design are from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios, with the animation done by Aum Animation Studios India.

There are seven episodes that are set in Singapore in total, and the series will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being shown internationally.

Check out the first episode on YouTube here.

Top photo from Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube.

Somali sprinter who finished 100m in 21.81sec says she volunteered as there were no participants

Nasra Abukar added she was not physically fit to run fast as she only had one month of training to prepare for the race.

August 07, 2023, 03:29 PM

Tharman submits application for presidential eligibility certificate

He is the latest hopeful to submit his eligibility certificate for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

August 07, 2023, 02:51 PM

S'pore bakery & brewery make sourdough bread using spent grains & beer using leftover bread

An effort to close the waste loop.

August 07, 2023, 02:32 PM

S'pore security officer, 44, loses more than S$155,000 in job scam on Telegram

When he threatened to report the scammer to the police, the scammer replied: " You can send us the report record!"

August 07, 2023, 02:08 PM

S'pore's Google Doodle on Aug. 7 features iconic Bishan otter family

Only for today.

August 07, 2023, 01:33 PM

Man, 32, dies after motorcycle accident in Tuas

Man, 48, arrested.

August 07, 2023, 11:58 AM

Ratings agency Fitch downgrades US credit due to 'deterioration in governance standards'

The White House said the downgrade 'defies reality'.

August 07, 2023, 11:52 AM

S'porean man, 22, dies after motorcycle hits trailer along Second Link in M'sia

Singaporean woman, 23, riding pillion, seriously injured.

August 07, 2023, 11:22 AM

Companies these days have to be profitable in a sustainable way. But who ensures this happens?

Being profitable isn’t enough.

August 07, 2023, 09:59 AM

S'porean Yip Pin Xiu wins second gold at 2023 World Para Swimming Championships

2 out of 2 — 3 times in a row.

August 07, 2023, 02:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.