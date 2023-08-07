1st 'Tom & Jerry' episode set in S'pore out, Tom eats durian

The first "Tom and Jerry" episode set in Singapore has been released on Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube channel.

On Jul. 26, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of a new "Tom and Jerry" series set in Singapore, which comprises seven three-minute episodes.

The first one, titled, "What's That Smell?", was released on Aug. 7.

Tom and Jerry, with Singapore twist

From the very first frame, it's clear the iconic show is set in Singapore, with Marina Bay Sands and the Singapore Flyer clearly visible in the background.

Tom and Jerry have also moved from their suburban home in the classic series to a high-rise condo in our land-scarce city.

But how else has the iconic show tried to incorporate its "modern Singaporean twist?"

Well, if the title wasn't big enough of a clue, then here's another screenshot.

That's right, the durian fruit has to make its appearance in the series.

Instead of Jerry's beloved cheese blocks, this episode features Tom's obsession with durians, with its pungent smell and delicious taste playing a key part to the plot.

Besides food, the series also takes inspiration from local cultures and past-times.

For example, explosions, a staple in any children's cartoons, are accompanied by the sounds of Chinese firecrackers.

In another scene showing Tom swatting away objects thrown at him, where the original show might have made a baseball analogy, the new series instead referenced cricket.

His helmet even bears a logo with a strong resemblance to the Singapore Cricket Association.

It's still "Tom and Jerry"

The art might be different, and it might be a different continent, but the new "Tom and Jerry" still manages to retain the dynamics and animation sequences that have kept millions of children glued to their screens.

Tom, as usual, ends up being the butt of the jokes most of the time.

Jerry often gets too carried away in his pranks and ends up paying the price.

The series even pays homage to the signature animations of the original series:

And at the end of the day, despite being cat and mouse, the iconic duo always end up laughing things off and remain amiable.

Singaporean director

The new series is directed by Singaporean director Carlene Tan.

The stories and design are from Singapore-based Robot Playground Media and Chips and Toon Studios, with the animation done by Aum Animation Studios India.

There are seven episodes that are set in Singapore in total, and the series will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being shown internationally.

Check out the first episode on YouTube here.

Top photo from Cartoon Network Asia's YouTube.