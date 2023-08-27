Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong dies aged 35

Derek Ong, the co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of local hospitality group Tipsy Collective, has passed away.

He was 35.

According to an online memorial put up by funeral parlour Green Pastures, Ong died on Saturday (Aug. 26).

Ong started Tipsy Collective with business partner David Gan in March 2018.

Their first restaurant, the Tipsy Penguin, was opened at NTUC Income @ Tampines Junction in June 2018.

Tipsy Collective now has more than 10 restaurants, bars, and entertainment enterprises under the brand, seven of which carry the Tipsy moniker.

These include Tipsy Flamingo, Tipsy Hippo, Tipsy Bunny and more.

Other restaurants and bars owned by the brand include Lady Wu in North Canal Road, Jelebu Dry Laksa in Vivocity and Wallich Manor at Sofitel Singapore City Centre.

Their upcoming project, the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, is slated to open on Sep. 1 at Siloso Beach, and it will be the groups's largest project to date.

Mothership understands that an upcoming preview of the club that was meant to be held on Aug. 28 will be postponed to a later date due to Ong's passing.

A Tipsy Unicorn public relations representative added: "We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Derek’s family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them and the Tipsy Collective team during this most difficult time.”

Tributes

Singaporean social media influencer and blogger Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, posted a series of Instagram stories paying tribute to Ong.

"I'm not gonna make this pict black n white because in my memory you will always be full of life, giving colour and fun to any room you enter," she wrote.

"The world is a darker place without you in it," Xiaxue concluded.

Local singer Khim Ng, who has sung at Tipsy Penguin since 2019, paid tribute to Ong in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"You're not just my boss, but you've also become my friend," the singer shared.

Ong's wake will be held on Aug. 27, followed by his memorial service on Aug. 29 & 30. His cremation will be held at Mandai crematorium on Aug. 31.

The Tipsy Collective also wrote a tribute on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

The company urged the public to give Ong's family privacy during this period and said that Ong's values will remain in its core foundation.

Top photo via Tipsy Collective and Derek Ong's Instagram