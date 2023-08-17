Back

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons opening outlet at VivoCity

Never enough coffee chains.

Fasiha Nazren | August 17, 2023, 11:38 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

In February 2023, Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation announced that it is bringing Tim Hortons to Singapore.

For those who are not familiar with the brand, Tim Hortons is a Canadian F&B chain that is known for its coffee and doughnuts.

At the time this article was published, there was no details as to where the first outlet will be in Singapore.

When Mothership visited VivoCity on Aug. 16, 2023, we saw hoarding for an upcoming Tim Hortons store.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

It is located on the first floor of the mall, where Butter Bean used to be.

Opening towards the end of 2023

A spokesperson from Marubeni Corporation previously told Mothership that the outlets in Singapore will have a "basic menu" with plans to develop a localised menu to suit locals' preferences.

The first outlet in Singapore is set to open towards the end of 2023.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and Wikipedia.

Tanjong Pagar restaurant & bar does Burmese fine dining cuisine

Complemented by flavours from neighbouring countries.

August 17, 2023, 10:04 AM

Wanted man arrested in Sengkang 3 days after suspected slashing of another man in Boat Quay

No escape.

August 17, 2023, 02:49 AM

MAS says it'll not tolerate abuse of S'pore's financial system for illicit activities after S$1 billion of assets seizure, 10-people arrest

Red flag indicators picked up by financial institutions prompted them to file suspicious transaction reports.

August 17, 2023, 02:45 AM

Details of 10 foreigners living in S'pore GCBs, condos & Sentosa Cove bungalow arrested in S$1 billion money laundering raid

Three Cambodian nationals, three Chinese nationals, two Cypriot nationals, one Turkish national and one Ni-Vanuatu national were charged in court.

August 17, 2023, 01:30 AM

S’pore police seize S$1 billion worth of properties, cars & luxury goods, arrest 10 foreigners in islandwide money laundering raid

The police seized 94 properties, 50 vehicles, 250 luxury bags and watches among many others.

August 16, 2023, 10:36 PM

Leong Mun Wai files formal complaint against Murali Pillai to Speaker of Parliament for 'imputing improper motives' on him

Leong said that Murali contravened Parliament's Standing Order when the latter said Leong was advocating "low rent control".

August 16, 2023, 07:46 PM

S'porean man with bipolar disorder sets bed on fire to kill bed bugs, maid in unit above dies from smoke inhalation

The fire started in the man's flat on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise.

August 16, 2023, 06:59 PM

New Balance recalls shoes sold in M'sia that contain pigskin but not labelled properly

Customers who bought the shoe are entitled to a full refund or product exchange.

August 16, 2023, 06:31 PM

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Aug. 2023 with 35°C days & 28°C nights

I cannot recall now, the smell of the rain.

August 16, 2023, 06:00 PM

Viral Thai Hunks coming to S'pore nightclub & mookata joint on Aug. 25-26

:)

August 16, 2023, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.