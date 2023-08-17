Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons opening outlet at VivoCity

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

In February 2023, Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation announced that it is bringing Tim Hortons to Singapore.

For those who are not familiar with the brand, Tim Hortons is a Canadian F&B chain that is known for its coffee and doughnuts.

At the time this article was published, there was no details as to where the first outlet will be in Singapore.

When Mothership visited VivoCity on Aug. 16, 2023, we saw hoarding for an upcoming Tim Hortons store.

It is located on the first floor of the mall, where Butter Bean used to be.

Opening towards the end of 2023

A spokesperson from Marubeni Corporation previously told Mothership that the outlets in Singapore will have a "basic menu" with plans to develop a localised menu to suit locals' preferences.

The first outlet in Singapore is set to open towards the end of 2023.

