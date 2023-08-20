Back

TikTok user issued POFMA correction order again for making false claims about CPF

He falsely claimed that no one among low and middle income CPF members who utilised their CPF monies to repay their HDB loan has met either the Basic Retirement Sum or Full Retirement Sum in their accounts.

Ruth Chai | August 20, 2023, 01:49 PM

Minster for Manpower Tan See Leng has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a Correction Direction to TikTok user @dr.ishhaq.jay and a Targeted Correction Direction to TikTok in relation to a TikTok video posted on Aug. 12 by the said user.

Just two days prior, the same TikTok user was issued with a POFMA order for a TikTok video posted on Jul. 17.

Made false claims about CPF

In @dr.ishhaq.jay's TikTok video, he falsely claimed that no one among low and middle income CPF members who utilised their CPF monies to repay their HDB loan has met either the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) or Full Retirement Sum in their CPF accounts.

This statement is false, as according to the CPF's Board's data, almost seven in 10 active CPF members have set aside their cohort's BRS at age 55 in 2022.

This proportion includes members earning below the median income for those aged 55 years old in 2022 who have used their CPF savings to repay housing loans.

He will be required to create a new TikTok post containing a correction notice which states that the TikTok Post contains a false statement of fact, and provide a link to the Government’s clarification.

TikTok Pte. Ltd. will also be required to communicate a correction notice to all end-users in Singapore who had accessed the TikTok Post.

Was issued with POFMA order two days before

The TikTok user was issued with a correction order on Aug. 18.

He falsely claimed that the government can trace who a voter has voted for in order to penalise the voter based on his or her vote.

This is false, as according to government fact-checking site Factually, only personnel at the polling stations or at the counting of votes can see who the voter votes for. These personnel have to make an oath of secrecy.

The government, including the Elections Department, has complied strictly with the statutory procedures and obligations relating to voting secrecy, as a matter of policy and practice.

Top photo via TikTok

