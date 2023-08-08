M'sia festival organiser demands S$3.6 million in damages from The 1975

The 1975 has been given seven days to pay about £2 million (S$3.6 million) in damages by Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 organiser, Future Sound Asia (FSA).

This comes after the recent controversy by the band's singer Matty Healy that resulted in the cancellation of the three-day music festival, Malay Mail reported.

Admit liability and pay £2,099,154.54

The organiser's legal counsel David Mathew told Malay Mail that the band had been given a Letter of Claim dated Aug. 7 2023.

The letter demanded the English pop-rock band to "admit their liability" and pay £2,099,154.54 (~S$3,600,000) within seven days after the letter was served.

According to David, FSA's claim against The 1975 is one for an intentional breach of contract.

A pre-show written assurance had been provided by the representatives of Healy.

The assurance stated that the singer and the band will "adhere to all local guidelines and regulations" during their show in Malaysia.

However, the band proceeded with actions that clearly breached their written assurance during their set, leading to the cancellation of the festival and causing significant losses to FSA, they claimed.

"Drunken rant"

The legal action comes after GVS was abruptly cancelled last month after Healy spoke up about the Malaysian government's anti-LGBT policies on the first night (Jul. 21) of the festival.

In a "drunken rant", Healy called the Malaysian government a "bunch of f**king r*tards" and kissed his bandmate on stage.

Their set was then prematurely cancelled, with Healy announcing that they "just got banned from Kuala Lumpur".

The next day, Malaysia's communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that GVF would be cancelled with immediate effect.

The English pop-rock band has since faced major backlash from fellow artists and fans.

“The Letter of Claim is written in accordance with the provisions of the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol which are part of the English Civil Procedure Rules," Mathew told Malay Mail.

Should the band fails to acknowledge its liability and pay the compensation stipulated, the FSA will proceed to pursue legal proceedings in the Court of England.

Top image via The 1975/Facebook.