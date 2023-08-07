Tharman submits application for presidential eligibility certificate

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam has submitted his application for the Certificate of Eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Tharman's media team confirmed that he submitted his forms this morning, on Aug. 7, 2023.

He is the latest hopeful to submit his eligibility certificate for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

Ex-GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song submitted his forms for the Certificate of Eligibility on Aug. 2 via the public sector deliberative track, reported the Straits Times.

Another Presidential hopeful, George Goh, submitted his Presidential Election eligibility on Aug. 4 at 10am with "three volumes" of documents that he described as the culmination of years of "hard work".

And 2011 Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian shared that he submitted his application for the Certificate of Eligibility, announcing on Jul. 30 on Facebook that he submitted his application three weeks ago.

