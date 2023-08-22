Back

Shiny head & pilot pens, Tharman explains all in TikTok video

The light pattern looks familiar.

Brenda Khoo | August 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam has finally revealed the "mystery" of the "Singapore flag" on his head, following the questions of some curious Singaporeans.

Tharman and his wife, Jane Ittogi, were answering some questions and comments posed by netizens in a TikTok video, which was also shared as an Instagram video reel on Aug. 16.

Social media users have posted comments like, "I am really sorry but for the entire 6 mins... my eyes were on his head."

"I happen to have a head that reflects light quite well," quipped Tharman in response.

"And when I sit in Parliament with all the lights, it often forms an interesting pattern on my head. This one happens to be the crescent with five stars."

Another social media user even joked that Tharman looked like the character Krillin from the Japanese manga and anime series, Dragon Ball.

"I always carry a Pilot pen"

In another comment, someone's keen eyes also spotted Tharman carrying a Pilot pen wherever he goes, and wondered if this was some kind of a sponsorship for the popular pen brand.

"I always carry a Pilot pen. In fact, I'm not giving an advertisement, but it's Pilot G-2 0.7," Tharman replied.

Tharman also added that he also carries a few pieces of paper in his pocket to write down things that people tell him when he walks around in town.

You can see the video below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tharman Shanmugaratnam (@tharman.sg)

Top image from @tharman.sg/Instagram 

George Goh shares first reactions caught on video after getting PE rejection letter

"You have to accept it. If you're weak, they don't mind. If you're strong, they cannot (accept)."

August 22, 2023, 11:12 AM

Tan Kin Lian: 'Attack group' conducting 'smear campaign' over my 'pretty girls' posts

Tan took aim at "the mainstream media" and its editors, "an attack team" from the PAP, AWARE, and the government.

August 22, 2023, 11:04 AM

Live updates of PE2023 Nomination Day

On the ground.

August 22, 2023, 10:55 AM

8 candidate symbols you may see during Presidential Election 2023

Chosen symbols will appear beside the presidential candidate's name on the ballot papers.

August 22, 2023, 10:48 AM

Tan Kin Lian rejects AWARE's concerns he 'objectifies' women, his daughter defends him

He invited the public to judge his posts for themselves.

August 22, 2023, 02:19 AM

Male motorcyclist, 27, dies after Sunday morning accident along CTE

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 6:25am.

August 22, 2023, 12:19 AM

S$14,000 income ceiling for singles & families buying resale Plus flats from mid-2024

To keep flats in attractive locations affordable and our public housing system fair.

August 21, 2023, 11:37 PM

Badly decomposed body of man, 49, found outside grassy slope of Republic Polytechnic

He was seen on the slope as early as on Aug. 2.

August 21, 2023, 11:35 PM

PEC was 'not aware' of Tan Kin Lian's social media posts before it issued certificate of eligibility

Tan Kin Lian stood by his statements made about women in a Facebook live on Aug. 21.

August 21, 2023, 11:27 PM

'Would I be a liability to him?': Sybil Lau on her fiancé Ng Kok Song & why she’s not concerned if people judge her

The self-professed "less romantic" half of the couple shared about how their relationship began, and her hopes for married life in the future.

August 21, 2023, 07:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.