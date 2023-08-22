Back

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam explains why his symbol is a pineapple

Ong lai.

Ilyda Chua | August 22, 2023, 01:24 PM

You might have seen that the symbol for presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam is a pineapple.

Here's what it really means.

'A symbol with a lot of meaning'

Speaking to the media on Aug. 22, Tharman explained that the pineapple is "a symbol with a lot of meaning to all our communities".

"Ong lai," he added. (The Hokkien word for "pineapple" is a homonym for "fortune comes").

"It is a propitious and welcome symbol for many people," said Tharman, adding that the pineapple is used on occasions like moving into a new home, starting a new business, and "when we want good luck and good things to happen."

"It is our future," he added.

Campaign plans

Tharman also spoke about his campaign plans for the coming week.

"I'm going to be doing what I've always done," he said.

"As I've said, I'm not going to change my personality, because I've been at this for more than 20 years. I enjoy meeting people. I enjoy interacting with them."

He reiterated his "track record on the ground" and said he hoped Singaporeans would vote for him on the basis of the "attributes and character" he brings to the position.

"I'm running not on the basis of new positions and new statements, but on the basis of a long-held purpose in my life that I believe in a fairer, more compassionate and more inclusive society."

Top image by Mothership and via Tharman's campaign team

