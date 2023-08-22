Back

Tharman: 'Difficult & challenging' future we're facing the reason I'm running for presidency

Tharman delivered his speech after being named as a candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election.

Gawain Pek | August 22, 2023, 01:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest," presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said after he was given the green light to to stand in the 2023 presidential election.

The former deputy prime minister and senior minister submitted his nomination papers at the People's Association Headquarters on Aug. 22 and was cheered on by his supporters.

'It will be a different future': Tharman

During his post-nomination thank-you speech, Tharman cited the challenges ahead, and said it is why he has chosen to stand for election.

"It is a future that we are concerned about, and friends, it will be a different future," Tharman said.

The statesman shared that in light of this, he entered the contest to offer his experiences in service of the country:

"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest, to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades, nationally and internationally. So that I can serve Singaporeans in the role of president with all my heart in the years to come. It is the future."

Besides making a case for why he has chosen to run for president, Tharman also thanked his fellow candidates — Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian — as well as his and their supporters.

"I want to also thank all the supporters who are here today, those who are here to support me as well as those who are here to support my fellow candidates for coming forward. I know you're standing in the sun for a while. Thank you very much for coming forward."

The former minister concluded his speech by sharing that he looks forward to a "fair and honorable campaign" that seeks to "unite Singaporeans", rather than a divisive one.

Supporters in maroon

The presidential aspirant arrived at the nomination centre at the People's Association Headquarters in Jalan Besar on the morning of Aug. 22 to much fanfare from his supporters.

Tharman's supporters were mostly decked out in maroon apparel as a show of unity, some of them told Mothership.

Tharman entered the nomination centre alongside his wife, Jane Ittogi.

Singaporean filmmaker Royston Tan was also seen with Tharman as he was one of the candidate's assenters.

Related stories

Top image via Mothership, CNA/YouTube

Tharman & Ng Kok Song respond to controversy surrounding Tan Kin Lian's 'pretty girl' posts

Tharman asserted that he was not involved in an alleged smear campaign against Tan.

August 22, 2023, 02:46 PM

'Very important' for young S'poreans to elect president they can trust to protect their future: Ng Kok Song

Because Singaporeans are entering an era with a "very uncertain economic future" and in which they "cannot take good government for granted", said Ng.

August 22, 2023, 02:24 PM

Polling Day on Friday, Sep. 1, will be a public holiday in S'pore

Rejoice.

August 22, 2023, 02:02 PM

Man, 29, charged with murder after fight at Concorde Shopping Mall

10 out of 13 arrested have been charged.

August 22, 2023, 01:54 PM

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam explains why his symbol is a pineapple

Ong lai.

August 22, 2023, 01:24 PM

Ng Kok Song running for president in S'pore to protect '3 national treasures'

The three national treasures are S’pore reserves, good public administration, and social stability.

August 22, 2023, 01:15 PM

I want to give people of S'pore a chance for 'truly independent president': Tan Kin Lian

Tan said he will carry out his duties diligently, honestly, and to the best of his ability, if he is elected as president.

August 22, 2023, 01:08 PM

Presidential candidates' symbols revealed: Palm, figures reaching up, & pineapple

These symbols will be used on the ballot papers on polling day.

August 22, 2023, 12:29 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean found guilty of professional misconduct by disciplinary tribunal

The charges arose from a complaint made by a motor vehicle accident claim client.

August 22, 2023, 12:18 PM

Shiny head & pilot pens, Tharman explains all in TikTok video

The light pattern looks familiar.

August 22, 2023, 11:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.