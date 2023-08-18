Free Chinese opera & art exhibition at colonial house near HarbourFront on Aug. 19

A colonial hoouse at Temenggong Road will be open to the public for an annual heritage event on Aug. 19, 2023.

In lieu of the Zhong Yuan Festival (also known as Hungry Ghost Festival), this event is organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes.

These are curated to spread the importance of filial piety, benevolence, and remembrance.

Admission to the event is free.

Here are some highlights of the event:

Teochew opera

Er Woo Amateur Musical & Dramatic Association will be performing several plays that embody the festival's core themes and values.

One performance you can expect to see is the tale of Mu Lian and his journey to salvage his mother from her sufferings.

This story reminds the audience of the integral Chinese value of filial piety.

Zhong Yuan festival folktales

Veteran media practitioner Lin Yang Zhong will tell stories that you might find familiar from the days of our grandparents' storytelling.

Tomb artefacts tour

Here, you can examine crated tombstones and statues dedicated to the departed.

This is a sincere gesture of paying tribute to our ancestors and calling upon blessings for their passage into the realm that lies beyond.

Pieces of Our Heritage Exhibition

Visitors can learn more about the stories and significance behind the many religious figures and cultural objects associated with Zhong Yuan Festival.

Here's a sneak peek of the artefacts:

Da Shi Ye (King of Hell)

Da Ye (right) and Er Ye (left)

Arts from Heritage

This exhibition consists of the works of students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and LASALLE College of the Arts.

It will showcase the present-day viewpoints towards the Zhong Yuan Festival from varying angles of experiences.

An Otherworldly Temenggong

A virtual reality exhibition by PhD students from Nanyang Technological University, this exhibition allows visitors to explore the sights and sounds of Temenggong through an imagined space constructed by technology.

You can see the full programme here:

Details

28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

Where: Aug. 19, 2023

When: 6pm to 10pm

