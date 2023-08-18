Back

Free Chinese opera & art exhibition at colonial house near HarbourFront on Aug. 19

Entry is free.

Khine Zin Htet | August 18, 2023, 03:36 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A colonial hoouse at Temenggong Road will be open to the public for an annual heritage event on Aug. 19, 2023.

In lieu of the Zhong Yuan Festival (also known as Hungry Ghost Festival), this event is organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes.

These are curated to spread the importance of filial piety, benevolence, and remembrance.

Admission to the event is free.

Here are some highlights of the event:

Teochew opera

Er Woo Amateur Musical & Dramatic Association will be performing several plays that embody the festival's core themes and values.

One performance you can expect to see is the tale of Mu Lian and his journey to salvage his mother from her sufferings.

This story reminds the audience of the integral Chinese value of filial piety.

Zhong Yuan festival folktales

Veteran media practitioner Lin Yang Zhong will tell stories that you might find familiar from the days of our grandparents' storytelling.

Tomb artefacts tour

Here, you can examine crated tombstones and statues dedicated to the departed.

This is a sincere gesture of paying tribute to our ancestors and calling upon blessings for their passage into the realm that lies beyond.

Pieces of Our Heritage Exhibition

Visitors can learn more about the stories and significance behind the many religious figures and cultural objects associated with Zhong Yuan Festival.

Here's a sneak peek of the artefacts:

Da Shi Ye (King of Hell)

Photo from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence

Da Ye (right) and Er Ye (left)

Photo from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence

Arts from Heritage

This exhibition consists of the works of students from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and LASALLE College of the Arts.

It will showcase the present-day viewpoints towards the Zhong Yuan Festival from varying angles of experiences.

An Otherworldly Temenggong

A virtual reality exhibition by PhD students from Nanyang Technological University, this exhibition allows visitors to explore the sights and sounds of Temenggong through an imagined space constructed by technology.

You can see the full programme here:

Photo from Temenggong Artists-in-Residence

Details

28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

Where: Aug. 19, 2023

When: 6pm to 10pm

Top images from Temenggong-Artists-In-Residence 

TikTok user issued with POFMA correction order for falsely claiming govt can trace who a voter votes

Your vote is secret.

August 18, 2023, 11:10 PM

Man, 51, arrested after allegedly vandalising walls of Buona Vista MRT underpass

The accused allegedly changed into another set of attire to avoid detection.

August 18, 2023, 11:07 PM

Presidential Elections Committee makes public George Goh's rejection letter, refutes his claim of no explanation given

The PEC has "firmly rejected" his claims.

August 18, 2023, 11:01 PM

Tharman looks forward to 'dignified contest', hopes George Goh remains in public life to contribute to S'pore

"I'm not making calculations based on exactly who's contesting and so on," he added.

August 18, 2023, 08:23 PM

2 people apologise for spreading false allegations about Shanmugam

The two men apologised publicly on Facebook.

August 18, 2023, 08:19 PM

S'pore court orders Healing the Divide's founder Iris Koh to pay S$5,000 legal costs to Attorney-General

Iris Koh complaint against the police officers who investigated her criminal case was dismissed in November 2022.

August 18, 2023, 08:09 PM

George Goh says 'shocking news for S'pore' he didn't qualify for Presidential Elections 2023

Goh said he did not regret standing for election, however.

August 18, 2023, 06:19 PM

Don Don Donki opening 16th outlet in Tiong Bahru Plaza because 15 outlets still not enough

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

August 18, 2023, 06:06 PM

Amid gloomy economic numbers, CCP journal releases Xi Jinping speech saying Western countries are in 'spiritual poverty'

"We must maintain historic patience and insist on making steady, step-by-step progress," Xi said.

August 18, 2023, 05:41 PM

NParks officer gently handles baby python on MBS boardwalk & educates public about snakes during rescue

The python was relocated to a forested area.

August 18, 2023, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.