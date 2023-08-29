Back

Ex-teacher in S'pore becomes OnlyFans content creator, says: 'Why can't I just be myself?'

She said the teaching environment was "suffocating".

Hannah Martens | August 29, 2023, 03:53 PM

WhatsappA Singapore content creator, Chanel Yui, shared on TikTok her road to becoming an OnlyFans content creator after quitting her teaching job.

'Suffocating environment'

In a TikTok video posted on ThatMomChat on Aug. 11, 2023, Yui said her biggest concern was leaving a stable job behind.

"The scary part is the money." She said, explaining that previously she knew "where the money was going to come from" which also comes in regularly every month.

However, going into OnlyFans was what she described as almost like becoming "freelance", which she said was a "scary leap".

"As for the stripping," Yui said, likely in reference to OnlyFans being associated with suggestive content, she described the experience as "cathartic".

"I have been in a very, very suffocating environment. And I told you right, I [got into trouble] a few times. I [got] called down to the office and was told, 'This one is not very appropriate', 'Can you take this [post] down?', 'A lot of complaints about you', blah blah blah."

Then, she commented in Mandarin, "Why can't I just be myself?"

@thatmomchat How would you feel if you knew your child’s ex-teacher is now and OF creator? 😱 #teacher #careerswitch #livestream ♬ original sound - Thatmomchat

Specifically creating content on OnlyFans

Yui shared that she quit her job only recently.

She stated that teaching was her childhood dream, besides marine biology.

When asked if her mother's passing was a reason she decided to become an OnlyFans content creator, a "controversial" job, Chanel said it contributed.

She explained it was "one huge responsibility completed" and she felt she could "open up her options and explore them".

Her friend, who Yui said was a "quite successful" influencer, helped guide her on how to create content on OnlyFans and handle admin matters for events.

She said she thought it was "quite natural" to follow what her friends are already successful in, that at least she knew she would have a "sensei" (teacher in Japanese) for it.

@thatmomchatWould you leave your job to pursue a career in OF?♬ original sound - Thatmomchat

Some comments left on the video were not quite receptive, with some criticising Singapore's education system.

Screenshot via ThatMomChat/TikTok

Screenshot via ThatMomChat/TikTok

While some thought that as long as she doesn't become a teacher again, what she does is her own choice.

Top photo via ThatMomChat/TikTok

