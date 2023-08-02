Taylor Swift hands out over S$73.5 million in bonuses to The Eras Tour staff

Taylor Swift has handed out more than US$55 million (S$73.5 million) in bonuses to staff working on The Eras Tour, American media People reported.

"End-of-tour" bonuses handed out to truck drivers, dancers and more

This includes bonuses of more than US$100,000 (S$133,770) to each of the roughly 50 truck drivers who transport her tour equipment, according to TMZ.

Bonuses were also provided to her band members, dancers, lighting, sound technicians, and caterers, among others.

Sources were quoted as saying that these are "end-of-tour" bonuses and the amount provided, while not specified, was "generous".

The Eras' Tour has earned over US$1 billion in sales

ET further reported that Swift's The Eras Tour has already earned a record US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) in sales.

Swift is set to play six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the final stop on the U.S. leg of her tour.

She will perform six shows in Singapore in 2024, on Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

Top photo via Taylor Swift/Twitter