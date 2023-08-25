Back

Tan Kin Lian's wife shares why & how she supports his 2nd presidential bid

She also gave a rare look into the couple's personal life.

Joshua Lee | August 25, 2023, 02:21 PM

Vivian Tay Siew Hong, the wife of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, has given the public a rare glimpse into the couple's family life.

She took questions from the media on the sidelines of Tan's walkabout at Geylang Serai Market on Aug. 25.

Responding to a question on why she decided to support her husband's second presidential bid, Tay said she she wanted to do her part to help him because of his love for the country.

"He is willing to step forward to do his part and contribute to Singapore because he really loves the country."

The residents whom she and Tan have met on their walkabouts have been very warm, she said.

"So I feel quite excited!"

Stressed by "unfair comments"

It's not a bed of roses though.

Tay said that she has been stressed by "unfair comments" that also affect her family. Her response to these negative comments is to look at the positive side of things, but she also hopes that others will be mindful of the things they say, especially online.

Tay said that she would do her best to support Tan on his walkabouts when she has a break from her other commitments.

"Now, I am a grandmother with grandchildren. My children are working so I support them by taking care of their kids."

Tay and Tan have three children (the oldest is 47 while the youngest is 39) and five grandchildren.

Not a romantic

On the family front, Tay praised Tan for being a "family man" even though he was very busy while the kids were growing up.

The most romantic thing he does is tell her that he loves her, said Tay.

Tan doesn't express his love this way often, but Tay said that she understands it and can feel it from his actions.

These days, as the campaigning for the Presidential Election heats up, Tay does her best to help Tan de-stress.

"It's very, very hot these days. So I help to make sure that he stays hydrated with water and cooling tea, and stays mentally alert."

Tan is not a fussy eater, said Tay, adding that she prepares meals for him regularly, and the dishes usually depend what he feels like eating.

Top photos: Mothership. Some quotes were translated from Mandarin. 

 

