Tan Kin Lian: I'll use 'soft influence & prestige' of Presidency to make life better for S'poreans

"I will act independently of the government and do my best to convey the views of the people to the government and help the government to find out ways to make life better for the people," said Tan Kin Lian in his second presidential candidate broadcast on Aug. 30, 2023.

While Tan acknowledged that the president does not have the executive authority on policy matters, he believes he can achieve the goals of making life better for Singaporeans by "using the soft influence and prestige of the president's office".

Tan has also "sincerely" apologised for the past comments that he has made, adding that he "will be more mindful" of what he says in future.

Touted his experience in NTUC Income

Tan started his speech by explaining the President's "two specific duties", which are to safeguard the past reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.

He continued by highlighting his experiences as a trained actuary and Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income for 30 years, a point that he mentioned in his first presidential candidate broadcast.

He said that he has a a good track record of making "sound investment decisions that improve the lives of many people", and he had the opportunity to represent Singapore on the international stage by being on the board of the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation for more than 20 years, including five years as its chairman.

Not being afraid to stand alone for what is right

Tan said that he has had to stand alone through many difficult times throughout his life.

"When many investors lost their savings by investing in bad financial instruments in the past, I was not afraid to stand up on their behalf to ask questions", Tan said.

He added:

"As a leader, you must not be afraid to exercise independent thinking and not be afraid to stand alone for what is right."

Deep appreciation for the difficulties of ordinary people

Similar to his first broadcast, Tan mentioned his humble background and his appreciation for the difficulties of ordinary people.

Tan said that he lived in several rental homes all over Singapore. He added that he did not go to university despite having very good results because he needed to provide for his family.

'Sincerely apologise' for his past comments

Tan also "sincerely apologise[d]" for the past comments that he has made, adding that he will be more mindful of what he says in future.

"As an active and outgoing person, I like to share about my daily activities and observations of everyday life l. I have never meant any disrespect to the people I encounter. To all those who have found any of what I have said or done in the past upsetting or inappropriate, I would like to sincerely apologise for it. I will be more mindful of what I say in the future".

Tan also thanked his family and supporters for their understanding and support.

Act independently of government and use soft influence & prestige to achieve goals

Tan concluded by saying that he will act independently of the government as President.

He will "do his best" to convey the views of the people to the government and help the government to find out ways to make life better for the people.

He said that he has met many ordinary people who share with him about the hardships caused by the recent increase in the cost of living, the high cost of housing and the difficulty in getting secure and well-paying jobs.

Tan however acknowledged that that "the president does not have the executive authority on these matters".

Nevertheless, he believes that it is possible to use the "soft influence and prestige of the president's office" to achieve these goals.

Tan said that he hopes to work in collaboration with the government to achieve "our common goals for the benefit of Singapore".

