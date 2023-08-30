Back

Tan Kin Lian: Clementi man who shouted vulgarities at Ng Kok Song not among his regular supporters

Tan also requested his supporters to behave in a respectful manner.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 30, 2023, 02:20 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man in a red shirt was seen shouting vulgarities and making threatening gestures at presidential candidate Ng Kok Song during his evening walkabout in Clementi on Aug. 29.

Videos of the incident circulated online show the man also shouting the name "Tan Kin Lian", which is another presidential candidate's name.

Ng Kok Song's team issued a statement in response to the incident, assuring that Ng was not hurt and a concerned member of the public had alerted the police.

Not Tan Kin Lian's regular supporter

Within a few hours, Tan also told the media that he was not aware of the incident, but based on the clips online, the man in red was not recognised as one of his regular supporters.

He also urged Ng to make a police report.

Tan also requested all his supporters to "behave in a respectful manner to all candidates and members of the public".

Tan's principal election agent also said he has not seen the man during the campaign period.

"I disavow such indecent actions and call for decency," he added.

Top image by Mothership and via July Pineapple's TikTok video

