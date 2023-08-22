Back

Tan Kin Lian rejects AWARE's concerns he 'objectifies' women, his daughter defends him

He invited the public to judge his posts for themselves.

Ashley Tan | August 22, 2023, 02:19 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian and his social media posts about "pretty girls" have come under scrutiny.

Since then, the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) has raised concerns about a candidate, who is running for the Presidential Election 2023, despite having a "history of objectifying women".

Although AWARE did not mention Tan's name in their statement on Aug. 21, it came hours after Tan addressed comments about his posts during a walkabout.

Many women in the family: Tan

On Aug. 22, in the wee hours of the morning, Tan shared a follow-up statement in another Facebook post, rejecting AWARE's "allegations and insinuations" that he objectifies women.

He explained that he has remained a faithful and loving husband and father for decades.

"I do not objectify women since I have many in my family. I have been happily married to my loving wife for nearly 50 years.

We have been faithful to each other through the years and no tinge of infidelity or scandal has ever attached to my marriage."

He added that he has two daughters, a son, as well as three granddaughters and two grandsons.

Tan defended his previous social media posts, and invited the public "to judge for themselves whether they objectify or denigrate women in any way".

He also accused the media of "making a mountain out of a molehill" of this issue.

Tan's daughter steps in

Tan's daughter, Tan Su Ling, stood by her father in a Facebook post of her own.

AWARE's comments about her father's posts are "a bit overblown", she wrote.

She also echoed Tan's previous descriptions of his "pretty girl" posts as "lighthearted compliments given to a good-looking person".

This, she said, should not be equated to objectifying the person.

She added:

"As a woman and mother to two beautiful daughters, I believe that women should have the confidence to reject the simplistic notion that a compliment on their looks 'trivialises them', 'overlooks their myriad abilities and contributions' and 'reduces them solely to their appearances for personal entertainment'."

Prior to this, the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) responded to AWARE's statement by sharing that it was unaware of Tan's social media posts before his certificate of eligibility was issued.

Additionally, the PEC stated that it does not go through every applicant's past social media posts before issuing or declining a certificate of eligibility.

The PEC added:

"Any additional facts regarding a candidate which come to public attention after the candidate's certificate has been issued, would be for the electorate's consideration and assessment before casting their votes."

Top photo from Tan Kin Lian / FB and Su Ling Tan / YouTube

Male motorcyclist, 27, dies after Sunday morning accident along CTE

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 6:25am.

August 22, 2023, 12:19 AM

S$14,000 income ceiling for singles & families buying resale Plus flats from mid-2024

To keep flats in attractive locations affordable and our public housing system fair.

August 21, 2023, 11:37 PM

Badly decomposed body of man, 49, found outside grassy slope of Republic Polytechnic

He was seen on the slope as early as on Aug. 2.

August 21, 2023, 11:35 PM

PEC was 'not aware' of Tan Kin Lian's social media posts before it issued certificate of eligibility

Tan Kin Lian stood by his statements made about women in a Facebook live on Aug. 21.

August 21, 2023, 11:27 PM

'Would I be a liability to him?': Sybil Lau on her fiancé Ng Kok Song & why she’s not concerned if people judge her

The self-professed "less romantic" half of the couple shared about how their relationship began, and her hopes for married life in the future.

August 21, 2023, 07:47 PM

Not allowing George Goh to add shareholder equity of 5 companies to meet S$500 million threshold is stringent but necessary: political analyst

The eligibility requirement serves to enable only applicants with the requisite experience and ability to qualify, said Tan

August 21, 2023, 07:25 PM

Tan Kin Lian refutes claims he is short of assenters, Tan Jee Say & Lim Tean among his 10 supporters

Tan Jee Say contested alongside Tan in the 2011 presidential election and Lim Tean is the founder of the People's Voice Party.

August 21, 2023, 06:55 PM

10 arrested in S$1 billion raid in S'pore allegedly from 'Fujian Gang', 'spent millions' in nightclubs in 1 night

An anonymous property agent claimed that they had "hundreds" of members in Singapore at one point.

August 21, 2023, 06:42 PM

Tharman says he's not going back to politics if he isn't elected president

Tharman relinquished his previous roles to run in the 2023 Presidential Election.

August 21, 2023, 06:30 PM

AWARE S'pore raises concern about PE2023 candidate who has 'history of objectifying women'

Aware also questioned why the Presidential Elections Committee granted this candidate a certificate of eligibility.

August 21, 2023, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.