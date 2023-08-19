Back

Swee Heng opens bagel store in Tampines with flavours like mango yuzu & snowcrab mentaiko

Bae gal.

Khine Zin Htet | August 19, 2023, 10:15 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Swee Heng has launched a new brand — Bae.gal, which sells — well — bagels.

Located at Century Square in Tampines, the store is takeaway-only, and prices start from S$2.20.

Menu

There are around 40 bagel options, including savoury and sweet. Some of the items include:

Sweet

Garlic Cream Cheese ($3.60)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Kaya Peanut Pandan (S$3.40)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Peanut Mochi (S$3.40) 

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Brown Sugar Coconut Pandan ($3.40)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Cream Cheese Creme Brulee (S$3.40)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Taiwan Yam & Purple Sweet Potato (S$3.40)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Apple Cream Cheese (S$3.40)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Savoury

Nyonya Otah with Cheese (S$3.80)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Snow Crab Mentaiko (S$4.20)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Tomato Olive (S$3.20)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Mashed Potato Mentaiko (S$3.60)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Egg Mayo Prawn Mentaiko (S$4.20)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

For those who prefer plain bagels, you can get them for S$2.20 each, and multigrain ones for S$2.50 each.

Pair these with their spreads such as Kit Kat sauce (S$1), apple sauce (S$0.80), and blueberry sauce (S$0.80). 

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Bagel sandwiches

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

There are also bagel sandwiches such as the savoury Chicken Cutlet with Egg & Cheese (S$3.20) and Spicy Korean Chicken with Egg & Kimchi (S$3.20).

There are also sweet options, like the Mango Yuzu (S$3.20) and Dark Cherry Pistachio Chocolate (S$3.20).

Bae.gal

Address: Century Square, 2 Tampines Central, #01-32A, Singapore 529509

Operating hours: TBC

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh

S’porean students transform ugly fruits to instant smoothie drinks that are good for health & the environment

Un-pretty, but just as nutritious.

August 19, 2023, 10:00 AM

My mooncake box this year can charge my phone. I love it.

Very useful.

August 19, 2023, 09:48 AM

M'sian man, 61, charged with taking S$150,000 cash bribes as Sembcorp Marine executive

He allegedly received or attempted to receive gratification from representatives of 9 different companies.

August 19, 2023, 04:20 AM

TikTok user issued with POFMA correction order for falsely claiming govt can trace who you vote for

Your vote is secret.

August 18, 2023, 11:10 PM

Man, 51, arrested after allegedly vandalising walls of Buona Vista MRT underpass

The accused allegedly changed into another set of attire to avoid detection.

August 18, 2023, 11:07 PM

Presidential Elections Committee makes public George Goh's rejection letter, refutes his claim of no explanation given

The PEC has "firmly rejected" his claims.

August 18, 2023, 11:01 PM

Tharman looks forward to 'dignified contest', hopes George Goh remains in public life to contribute to S'pore

"I'm not making calculations based on exactly who's contesting and so on," he added.

August 18, 2023, 08:23 PM

2 people apologise for spreading false allegations about Shanmugam

The two men apologised publicly on Facebook.

August 18, 2023, 08:19 PM

S'pore court orders Healing the Divide's founder Iris Koh to pay S$5,000 legal costs to Attorney-General

Iris Koh complaint against the police officers who investigated her criminal case was dismissed in November 2022.

August 18, 2023, 08:09 PM

George Goh says 'shocking news for S'pore' he didn't qualify for Presidential Elections 2023

Goh said he did not regret standing for election, however.

August 18, 2023, 06:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.