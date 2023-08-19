Swee Heng opens bagel store in Tampines with flavours like mango yuzu & snowcrab mentaiko

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Swee Heng has launched a new brand — Bae.gal, which sells — well — bagels.

Located at Century Square in Tampines, the store is takeaway-only, and prices start from S$2.20.

Menu

There are around 40 bagel options, including savoury and sweet. Some of the items include:

Sweet

Garlic Cream Cheese ($3.60)

Kaya Peanut Pandan (S$3.40)

Peanut Mochi (S$3.40)

Brown Sugar Coconut Pandan ($3.40)

Cream Cheese Creme Brulee (S$3.40)

Taiwan Yam & Purple Sweet Potato (S$3.40)

Apple Cream Cheese (S$3.40)

Savoury

Nyonya Otah with Cheese (S$3.80)

Snow Crab Mentaiko (S$4.20)

Tomato Olive (S$3.20)

Mashed Potato Mentaiko (S$3.60)

Egg Mayo Prawn Mentaiko (S$4.20)

For those who prefer plain bagels, you can get them for S$2.20 each, and multigrain ones for S$2.50 each.

Pair these with their spreads such as Kit Kat sauce (S$1), apple sauce (S$0.80), and blueberry sauce (S$0.80).

Bagel sandwiches

There are also bagel sandwiches such as the savoury Chicken Cutlet with Egg & Cheese (S$3.20) and Spicy Korean Chicken with Egg & Kimchi (S$3.20).

There are also sweet options, like the Mango Yuzu (S$3.20) and Dark Cherry Pistachio Chocolate (S$3.20).

Bae.gal

Address: Century Square, 2 Tampines Central, #01-32A, Singapore 529509

Operating hours: TBC

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh