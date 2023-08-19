Swee Heng opens bagel store in Tampines with flavours like mango yuzu & snowcrab mentaiko

Swee Heng has launched a new brand — Bae.gal, which sells — well — bagels.
Located at Century Square in Tampines, the store is takeaway-only, and prices start from S$2.20.
Menu
There are around 40 bagel options, including savoury and sweet. Some of the items include:
Sweet
Garlic Cream Cheese ($3.60)
Kaya Peanut Pandan (S$3.40)
Peanut Mochi (S$3.40)
Brown Sugar Coconut Pandan ($3.40)
Cream Cheese Creme Brulee (S$3.40)
Taiwan Yam & Purple Sweet Potato (S$3.40)
Apple Cream Cheese (S$3.40)
Savoury
Nyonya Otah with Cheese (S$3.80)
Snow Crab Mentaiko (S$4.20)
Tomato Olive (S$3.20)
Mashed Potato Mentaiko (S$3.60)
Egg Mayo Prawn Mentaiko (S$4.20)
For those who prefer plain bagels, you can get them for S$2.20 each, and multigrain ones for S$2.50 each.
Pair these with their spreads such as Kit Kat sauce (S$1), apple sauce (S$0.80), and blueberry sauce (S$0.80).
Bagel sandwiches
There are also bagel sandwiches such as the savoury Chicken Cutlet with Egg & Cheese (S$3.20) and Spicy Korean Chicken with Egg & Kimchi (S$3.20).
There are also sweet options, like the Mango Yuzu (S$3.20) and Dark Cherry Pistachio Chocolate (S$3.20).
Bae.gal
Address: Century Square, 2 Tampines Central, #01-32A, Singapore 529509
Operating hours: TBC
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin and Livia Soh
