Same sun bear in China seen waving in new footage sparks speculation again that it's human

Looks like grandpa.

Belmont Lay | August 04, 2023, 01:48 AM

A sun bear in a zoo in China was seen in new footage waving to human visitors, sparking a fresh round of speculation that the animal is indeed a person in a costume.

@mothershipsg it used its bear hands to wave #sgnews #tiktoksg #tiktokchina #bear #chinazoo ♬ original sound - Mothership

This was after the same bear in Hangzhou Zoo in east China, was previously seen standing on her hind legs and gazing at visitors, its mannerisms almost looking as if it was a person in a bear suit.

The zoo has put out a statement denying that the four-year-old bear, Angela, could be a human, citing the impossibility of having a person don a costume in relatively warm conditions.

However, the latest antics that left people scratching their heads was due to seeing the same bear greeting people in an unusual way.

It was almost mimicking a politician -- mouth agape and breaking into a smile, while waving with one paw in the air, standing upright on two legs.

The fact that the bear's legs appeared slim did not help matters.

However, the zoo’s earlier statement, written from the perspective of the bear, read: “Some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

It added: “When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and astonishing power... But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified.”

Sun bears are among the smallest bears in the world at just 1.3m when they reach full height.

Animal experts who weighed in on the subject said the loose skin seen on the bear allows sun bears to “turn around in their skin” if they come into contact with violent predators.

Standing bears also have a better view of their environment.

Hangzhou Zoo reported a 30 per cent spike in visitors following the release of the first sun bear video that attracted widespread attention.

Top photo via yicaichina Twitter

