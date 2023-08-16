Subway S'pore giving away Cha Eun Woo photocards with purchase of new sub sandwich series

Subway has launched the new Subway Melt series.
This series includes three ready-made subs:
- Pizza Melt
- NYC Beef Meatball Supreme
- Californian Avocado Club
Cha Eun Woo photocard
Starting from Aug. 16, Subway will be giving one limited edition photocard featuring K-pop idol Cha Eun Woo for every purchase of the new Subway Melt series combo meal.
There are a total of four photocards that will be given across eight weeks.
But here's the catch — you need to say the pick-up line of the week to the cashier in order to redeem a photocard.These pick-up lines will be released on Subway's social media pages every two weeks.
Cheesy, but anything for Cha Eun Woo.
