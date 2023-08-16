Back

Subway S'pore giving away Cha Eun Woo photocards with purchase of new sub sandwich series

Guess breakfast, lunch and dinner is settled.

Khine Zin Htet | August 16, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Subway has launched the new Subway Melt series.

This series includes three ready-made subs:

  • Pizza Melt

  • NYC Beef Meatball Supreme

  • Californian Avocado Club

Cha Eun Woo photocard

Starting from Aug. 16, Subway will be giving one limited edition photocard featuring K-pop idol Cha Eun Woo for every purchase of the new Subway Melt series combo meal.

There are a total of four photocards that will be given across eight weeks.

Photo from Subway Singapore

But here's the catch — you need to say the pick-up line of the week to the cashier in order to redeem a photocard.

These pick-up lines will be released on Subway's social media pages every two weeks.

Cheesy, but anything for Cha Eun Woo.

Top image by Lee Wei Lin and Subway.

