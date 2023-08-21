West Spring Primary student seen on school's roof shelter unhurt & counselled

A West Spring Primary School student was spotted sitting on the school's roof shelter on Aug. 17 morning.

A witness, who wanted to be known as Toh, shared a picture of the incident with Mothership.

Toh, who is a resident of Segar Palmview located in front of the school, said the incident happened at around 8am.

She was about to close her window before leaving for work when she noticed the boy on the roof.

"The student was seen rubbing his eyes excessively, [like he] could be crying," Toh told Mothership.

She added that she was worried the boy would do "something foolish".

Student unhurt and was counselled by the school

Responding to Mothership's queries, West Spring Primary School said it is aware of the incident.

The school stated that the boy was unhurt.

He had returned to the school shortly after climbing out.

The school added: "We have since counselled the student and informed his family on this matter. We will continue to monitor his movement to ensure his safety."

The school did not reveal any other information regarding the incident.

It said it will be installing a grill at the disembarkation point to enhance the safety of the school: "We are thankful for our school staff working together as a team to continue providing a safe and positive learning environment for all our students."

"We are also appreciative of our Zhenghua residents and community for keeping a watchful eye on our students."

Top images courtesy of Toh & via Google Streetview.