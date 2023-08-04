Back

Fireworks, NDP live screening, old-school carnival games & more at S'pore Sports Hub on Aug. 9, 2023

One more place to go to catch the fireworks.

Winnie Li | August 04, 2023, 04:44 PM

Events

If you are a fan of National Day fireworks but do not want to fight the crowd at Marina Bay, we have some good news for you.

Singapore Sports Hub will set off its own fireworks along the Stadium Riverside Walk on the evening of Aug. 9, 2023, the final day of its 12-day event, Majulah Fiesta.

Besides the fireworks, you can also catch the National Day Parade, which will be screened live, at the OCBC Square and Stadium Roar from 5pm onwards.

Additionally, the National Flag will be displayed on the roof of the National Stadium from 7:30pm to 10pm.

This will be the first National Day celebration hosted by the Sports Hub since its takeover by the government in December 2022.

Other activities

Before the live screening of NDP starts, you can burn off some calories by joining the Majulah Fiesta fitness party, which will be held in two sessions on Aug. 9.

During the first session, which will be held from 10am to 11am, you will get to undergo a cardio-infused dance workout with a Singapore twist.

In the second session, which will be held from 11am to 12pm, you will get to travel all the way back to the roaring 90s through a Dance of the Nation workout.

Old-school carnival games

For those who are looking for some family-friendly activities, you will be glad to know that there will also be a number of old-school carnival games available at Majulah Fiesta between 10am and 4pm.

These games include:

  • XL-sized version of Pick Up Sticks

  • XL-sized version of Snake and Ladder

  • Feeding Nila

  • Tic Tac Toe

  • Giant Billiards

Here's the catch: if you manage to complete at least three of the games available, you will stand a chance to receive a goodie bag, which will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alternatively, if you enjoy handicraft, you can consider joining the two workshops available through which you can create your own terrarium and learn the art of soy candle-making, respectively.

You can also try your hands at other fringe activities, which include balloon sculpting, face painting, upcycling paper crafts, and personalised caricatures.

Live band performances & food

Music lovers who want to support local artists can catch a live performance by homegrown band, The Passerby, who will be performing traditional songs in English, Mandarin, Bahasa, and Tamil from 2pm to 4:45pm.

You will also not need to worry about going hungry as there will be a variety of culinary delights, including live stations, available to keep you energised to celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday with fellow visitors.

You can find out more about Majulah Fiesta 2023 here.

Top image via Sports Hub

