S’pore woman, 48, breaks 2 fingers caught in gap between MRT door & train cabin

Editor's note on Aug. 5, 10:35am: An SMRT's statement has been included in the article.

A train commuter in Singapore fractured her ring and pinky fingers after they were caught in the gap between the MRT door and train cabin.

The incident happened when the train doors opened at Lavender MRT station.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 48-year-old Ng said she was heading home after work on Jul. 29 at around 7:35pm.

When she boarded the train at Bugis MRT station, Ng told Shin Min Daily News that the train was so full she had to stand by the door.

As the train pulled into Lavender MRT station, Ng said that she almost lost her balance, so she instinctively placed her left hand on the train door for support.

However, the doors opened right at that moment, and her fingers were "pushed" into the gap between the door and the train cabin.

Ng screamed in pain as her little finger and ring finger were caught in the gap.

"Fortunately, other passengers saw what happened, and three or four came to my side, helping to close the doors," Ng told Shin Min Daily News.

Ng added that thankfully, a commuter held her arm steady, otherwise her fingers could have been cut off.

"Other commuters hit the emergency button, and the MRT train stopped immediately. The station staff arrived later and took me to their office to provide some basic medical treatment."

She later went to a hospital to get her injuries treated. She spent more than S$200 as she needed to see an orthopaedic doctor for further treatment.

Ng shared with Shin Min Daily News that the injury was too painful; the doctor gave her a few weeks' worth of pain medication.

Ng told Shin Min Daily News that she hopes everyone can learn from this incident and refrain from putting their hands on the train doors.

Ng was grateful for the "kind-hearted" passengers who helped her.

In response to Mothership, SMRT urged commuters to stand clear of closing doors for their own safety.

There are also in-train stickers pasted near the doors to remind commuters not to lean on the train door and to keep their hands and fingers away, Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, said.

"We are sorry to hear that her hand was caught and we wish her speedy recovery," Lam added.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Mothership