S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

A nice break from reviewing cai png prices.

Joshua Lee | August 21, 2023, 02:54 PM

Being a stay-at-home son/daughter would be the dream to be honest.

Chloe Liem, a self-described "stay-at-home daughter" in Singapore, documents her life on TikTok.

To be honest, it's less staying at home and more shopping around.

Her post on how much she spent in a day got over 340,000 views:

@chloeabeth4545 🙃 #whatispend #stayathomedaughter #minivlog #fypsg #sglife #singapore ♬ original sound - Chloe L.

So what does a stay-at-home daughter do all day?

In one TikTok video, Liem documented her trip to a salon, lunch at Bacha Coffee, a shopping spree, a grooming session for her two dogs, a poolside tan at the American Club, and more shopping.

How much did that all cost her?

That's a trick question because Liem charged them all to her parents' credit card. Nice.

Liem also documents other aspects of her extravagant lifestyle, like a shopping trip in St Tropez:

@chloeabeth4545 Treated myself today! #shoppingvlog #luxury #sttropez #minivlog #dayinmylife #diorcafe #dior #europesummer #lifestyle #fyp ♬ original sound - Chloe L.

Getting matching Golden Goose sneakers with her best friend:

@chloeabeth4545 Besties who get Golden Goose together stay together🤝🏼🤝🏼 #goldengoose #stargirl #goldengooseunboxing #fyp #foryou #stockholmstyle #blairandserena #gossipgirl #ggdbsneakers #stargirlaesthetic ♬ original sound - alex

And reviewing her Goyard collection:

@chloeabeth4545 Taste the rainbow🌈 #bagcollection #goyard #designerbags #fyp #goyardbag ♬ designer handbag collection - kelsey kotzur

Liem mentioned on TikTok that her father is an investor.

According to her LinkedIn, she is currently studying at the National University of Singapore.

All photos: @chloeabeth4545/TikTok

