S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

Being a stay-at-home son/daughter would be the dream to be honest.
Chloe Liem, a self-described "stay-at-home daughter" in Singapore, documents her life on TikTok.
To be honest, it's less staying at home and more shopping around.
Her post on how much she spent in a day got over 340,000 views:
So what does a stay-at-home daughter do all day?
In one TikTok video, Liem documented her trip to a salon, lunch at Bacha Coffee, a shopping spree, a grooming session for her two dogs, a poolside tan at the American Club, and more shopping.
How much did that all cost her?
That's a trick question because Liem charged them all to her parents' credit card. Nice.
Liem also documents other aspects of her extravagant lifestyle, like a shopping trip in St Tropez:
Getting matching Golden Goose sneakers with her best friend:
And reviewing her Goyard collection:
Liem mentioned on TikTok that her father is an investor.
According to her LinkedIn, she is currently studying at the National University of Singapore.
