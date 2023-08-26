S'pore Airlines to bring back hot towels on all flights by end 2023

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is reinstating its hot towel service on all flights by the end of 2023.

This comes more than three years after the service was stopped to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in May 2020.

The serving of hot towels during boarding will be reinstated first in the suites, first-class and business-class flights from Sep. 12, said an SIA spokesperson in response to Mothership's queries.

Premium economy and economy passengers will get this service from December 2023 onwards.

The hotel towels will come with SIA's signature Batik Flora scent, which was developed by SIA with local artisanal perfume label SIX, added the SIA spokesperson.

This scent was first introduced in October 2021 at SIA's service centre in ION Orchard. Its signature scent was designed to remind passengers of the "familiar warm welcome they receive in every SIA journey".

In June 2023, SIA was named 2023 World's Best Airline by Skytrax, its fifth time winning the award.

Top photo via Unsplash