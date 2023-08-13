Back

S'porean man, 28, dies while attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

The climber reportedly suffered from altitude sickness during his ascent.

Fasiha Nazren | August 13, 2023, 03:32 PM

Events

A Singaporean man has died during an attempt to scale Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

According to a report by 8World, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Darrel Phee Chin Ann.

A Facebook post by local travel agency Adventures Unlimited mentioned that Phee's oxygen level dropped sharply and his heart rate increased on the morning of the summit hike.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends assistance

CNA reported that it was decided that he would not scale the mountain and returned to the campsite with a guide, as per safety protocols.

His altitude sickness worsened and he died of asphyxiation and high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE).

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that they were "extending consular assistance and support to the family of the deceased.  MFA extends its deepest condolences to the family."

Highest mountain in Africa

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa.

At 5,895m, it is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.

According to the Climbing Kilimanjaro website, more than 50 per cent of climbers suffer from mountain sickness as it is an extreme altitude mountain trek.

It takes about five to nine days to reach the summit and descend to the finishing point.

Top image from Unsplash.

