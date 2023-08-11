S'pore-born surgeon & RI alumni, 40, shot dead in South Africa during Cape Town taxi strike

A Singapore-born British doctor, Teoh Kar Hao, was shot dead in front of his wife and two-year-old son during a family vacation in South Africa.

The 40-year-old worked as a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

His LinkedIn profile stated that he studied at Raffles Institution and Raffles Junior College from 1996 to 2001, before going on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Took a wrong turn

On the day of his death on Aug. 3, Teoh was said to have been driving in Cape Town when he took a wrong turn towards a group of protestors involved in a taxi strike at Ntlangano Crescent in the Nyanga township.

Teoh was caught in the crossfire and took a fatal gunshot to the head.

"In Ntlangano Crescent a number of suspects approached his vehicle, shot and killed him," a spokeswoman for the police minister told BBC News.

The incident happened at about 6:30pm local time.

The doctor died from his wounds and his wife and child were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Teoh is one of the five people who were killed during the protest.

No arrests have been made over his death.

Tributes

When the news of the surgeon's passing broke, his former colleagues, classmates, and friends took to the internet to voice their grief and condolences.

"The loss of Mr Kar Teoh leaves a void in our hearts and our community. His professional dedication was unparalleled, but it was his personal warmth, his commitment to friendship and his unwavering support that we will remember most fondly," penned a former colleague Paul Lee.

Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust released a statement on Aug. 10 addressing Teoh's death:

"Sadly, we can confirm that Mr Kar Hao Teoh, consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, has died. He was a well-respected member of the team, a valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks.

Teoh's friends have also banded together to start a crowdfunding fundraising page, Just Giving, which aims to raise £50,000 (S$85,734) to "help and support his young family".

The page includes an email address for people to share pictures, memories, letters, and stories about Teoh.

This is so that his son, Hugo, will grow up with a "vivid picture of the incredible person his father was".

