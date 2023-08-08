Back

S'pore police arrest man, 22, for stealing 500 Pokemon cards from various locations

He got caught after going back to the store to steal again.

Belmont Lay | August 08, 2023, 12:51 AM

The police have arrested a 22-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a series of theft in dwelling cases and fraudulent possession of property of Pokemon cards, that were stolen from various locations around Singapore.

In May 2023, the police received several reports from victims regarding four separate cases of theft in dwelling where boxes of Pokemon cards were stolen from stores in the vicinity of Paya Lebar and Clementi.

On May 9, 2023, the police received a call for assistance as the victim reported that the same man who had stolen the Pokemon cards previously, had returned to the store.

The man was found in possession of an opened box of Pokemon cards that did not belong to him.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the man to be allegedly involved in three other cases of theft in dwelling that happened on May 2, 4 and 8, 2023.

He was subsequently arrested.

A total of about 500 Pokemon cards were seized as case exhibits.

The man will be charged in court on Aug. 8, 2023 with theft in dwelling and fraudulent possession of property.

All photos via Singapore Police Force

