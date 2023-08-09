Back

S'pore recalls eggs from Ukraine due to Salmonella bacteria

Can still be eaten if cooked thoroughly.

Belmont Lay | August 09, 2023, 03:57 AM

Eggs imported from a Ukraine farm are being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The presence of Salmonella Enteritidis was detected in the affected eggs.

Salmonella Enteritidis may cause foodborne illness if food is consumed raw or undercooked, and symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

This batch of eggs have the CEUA001 stamp farm code on them, SFA said in a media release on Aug. 8.

The Ukrainian farm, LCC Yasensvit, has been suspended from exporting eggs to Singapore.

SFA said it will lift the suspension only when the farm has "rectified the Salmonella Enteritidis contamination issue".

The agency added that the eggs are still safe to consume if they are cooked thoroughly, as the bacteria can be destroyed by heat.

But importers are ordered to withhold or recall the affected eggs as a precautionary measure.

Salmonella Enteritidis can cause serious infection in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

SFA advises consumers who have bought the affected eggs to cook them thoroughly before eating them.

Those who have consumed the eggs and are unwell should seek medical attention.

Singapore imports about 70 per cent of its eggs from 18 countries and regions.

The import of eggs from Ukraine was approved in 2019 as part of efforts to diversify Singapore's food sources and meet local demand.

