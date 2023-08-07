Back

S'pore troupe wins Genting World Lion Dance Championship, ends M'sia's 13-year streak

Awesome.

Matthias Ang | August 07, 2023, 06:20 PM

A Singapore lion dance troupe has become the first non-Malaysian team in 13 years to win the Genting World Lion Dance Championship.

Champion team won S$20,110

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association, it had sent two teams to participate in the championship, with Team B coming in first with 9.73 points, while Team A came in third with a score of 9.58 points.

Meanwhile, Malaysian team Sungai Way Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association came in second with 9.64 points.

Malaysian media Sin Chew Daily further reported that the champion won a prize of US$15,000 (S$20,110), while the teams in second and third place walked away with a prize of US$8,000 (S$10,700) and US$5,000 (S$6,700) respectively.

This is also the first time the competition has been held in four years, following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Straits Times.

Each routine involved over 20 stunts

A video of the winning team's performance on Facebook showed them balancing and jumping on tall stilts and a tightrope to applause from the audience.

An earlier Facebook post by Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association on Jun. 15 said the routines for both teams would each involve over 20 stunts.
Mothership has reached out to the association for more information.

Top left photo via Sin Chew Daily, right photo via 新加坡藝威體育會 Singapore Yiwei Athletic Association/ Facebook

