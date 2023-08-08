Back

S'pore Airlines to fly more to key countries starting March 2024 & use bigger planes

More flying to do.

Belmont Lay | August 08, 2023, 02:38 AM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will up the frequency of flights to selected major destinations from March to October 2024 to meet strong demand for air travel, an Aug. 7 statement said.

Frequency of flights to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels

SIA added that flights for some routes will reach or surpass pre-Covid-19 levels.

Twice-weekly direct flights between Singapore and Barcelona, Spain, will be resumed from June 2, 2024.

Flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport will go up to four flights daily from Sep. 1, 2024.

Flights to and from Da Nang in Vietnam will be go up to 14 times weekly from July 1, 2024.

At 11 times weekly, from March 31, 2024, flights between Singapore and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates will exceed pre-Covid-19 levels.

The frequencies of flights to Ahmedabad in India, Darwin and Perth in Australia, Copenhagen in Denmark, and Seattle and Houston in the United States will be restored to pre-Covid-19 levels.

SIA will raise the number of flights from 47 now to 66 by August 2024 for services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, the second-busiest international route worldwide.

A third daily service will be added for flights between Singapore and Beijing from May 2024, restoring the number of flights to pre-pandemic levels.

SIA will up the number of flights from four to six daily for Hong Kong from August 2023.

Bigger planes will be used

The airline’s superjumbo to continental Europe will return with SIA’s daily services to Frankfurt, Germany, from March 31, 2024.

Larger planes will be used for some routes, such as for flights to and from Cairns, Australia, starting March 31, 2024.

A 303-seat plane will replace a 154-seat one, the first time in two decades a bigger plane is deployed.

SIA will also use medium-haul planes on flights between Singapore and Male in the Maldives from March 31, 2024.

Top photo via Unsplash

