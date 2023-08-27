Allegations of discrimination dealt with seriously, but look at statistics, not generalities: Shanmugam

Speaking on Berita Harian's podcast #NoTapis, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam spoke in depth on racial discrimination in Singapore, and how the Home Team deals with situations when such allegations are raised.

This topic was brought up due to an incident where Singapore Police Force (SPF) officer Uvaraja Gopal committed suicide, and he left a post on Facebook alleging workplace bullying and racial discrimination.

Ministry of Home Affairs set a strong face against discrimination

When asked how to safeguard against discrimination and create a safe environment and space for minorities, Shanmugam shared that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set a "strong face" against discrimination of race and religion.

Responsibility for this starts at the top, with him as the minister. All the way down the management, trainees are inducted knowing that they must not be discriminatory in all aspects, not just race.

Shanmugam acknowledged it is inevitable that there are individuals who "could be racist", "could use bad language", and "could do things which they shouldn't do", and one cannot wholly stamp out individual bad behaviour.

Thus, one must make sure action is taken which such instances occur.

"Investigate and take action... What you can do is make sure the system is not like that," Shanmugam said.

"And I can say that MHA system sets a strong face against discrimination and racism, discrimination on religion," he added, as all aspects of training and management incorporate it as a key facet.

310 cases reported since January 2019, out of 29,000 officers

Shanmugam shared that they conduct regular anonymous surveys to gauge the ground.

"And since these are anonymous, if it is systemic, enough people will say, look, they have faced this sort of discrimination and we would have picked it up. And I can say safely that that doesn't come up – racial discrimination. In all of these, I think one has got to look at the statistics, rather than deal in generalities."

In the past five years, from January 2019, 310 cases were reported, about 1.1 per cent of the Home Team which has 29,000 officers.

Out of the 310 cases, six were on racial discrimination, and after investigation, three were substantiated and action was taken, he said, which gives a sense of proportion. Other cases of discrimination, such as the use of sexually explicit language, were also investigated.

"So 310 cases, of which six were race-related, of which three were made out, and for three, action was taken. And the employee engagement surveys, pulse surveys, all the anonymous surveys, don't throw it up as a major issue, or even as an issue. That doesn't mean we sit back and say that 'oh, we are good'. You've got to continuously make sure this is drummed in."

Shanmugam also stated that there are several ways in which complaints can be made, and complaints will be kept confidential.

If the complainant feels it is necessary, they can go directly to the Human Resources Department at MHA, or the Head of the Civil Service.

Shanmugam added that the surveys are an example of the institution being proactive with regards to fighting discrimination, while the reactive aspect, such as an individual reporting a case, also needs to be made a safe and clear process.

Uvaraja's specific case

Shanmugam also addressed Uvaraja's case.

"So individual cases, Uvaraja’s case is a very sad case. I think racism - there was allegation that somebody called him “keleng kia” (a derogatory term for Indians) - which is not acceptable. That was investigated, and is being investigated again. Because one half of the story is his allegation, the other half – got to listen to what the others have to say. I have given instructions to give this the utmost attention and it will come to me. And we will go and discuss this publicly. There is no place for racism. But it is one of the allegations. He had various other allegations."

Shanmugam also referred to the police statement in response, where other aspects of Uvaraja's time with the police, including the fact he worked fewer than 30 days in 2022, as additional leave was granted to him at his request.

His supervisors had also arranged for counselling and psychological services, and Shanmugam said the police had been trying to help him with his issues.

"And we will look at everything he has said and we will give an account and then the public can have a better sense. We will deal with this seriously," he added.

No positive or negative discrimination in favour of one race or another

The conversation also touched on racial discrimination in Singapore in general.

Shanmugam said, noting that he has said this before, that there is an advantage to being part of the majority race in Singapore. However, he said there is no positive or negative discrimination in favour of one race or another.

"Unlike what you see elsewhere, and it’s equality of opportunities, regardless of race, language or religion, for housing, education, healthcare, and all the opportunities that a society can give," he said.

He gave a few examples from the Malay community. From 2010 to 2020, university graduates almost doubled from 5.5 to 10.8 per cent. Per capita household income grew at 3 per cent per annum in real terms (which means plus inflation), which is higher

than other ethnic groups. For employment, 40 per cent are in PMET jobs, up from 30 per cent in 2010. Two-thirds of the population live in four-room flats, or bigger.

Shanmugam drew a comparison to the average Malay person in Malaysia, where there is "positive discrimination", presumably referring to the bumiputera policy, and said that the potential for Singapore's Malay population is much higher.

However, he added there is more work to be done.

"Now, that doesn't mean the work is done, there is still a lot more to do, because there is still a gap between their performance and the performance, for example, of the Chinese. And we recognise this openly, say it as it is, and then put in more effort," he said.

Singapore laws to prevent hate speech

Shanmugam pointed out that Singapore also has clear laws that prevent discrimination and hate speech.

"See, 95 per cent of society don't need these laws to prevent us from saying nasty things. But five per cent will. And if you allow the five per cent to do it, then that'll become 10 per cent. And then it'll become the norm as it is, in most places, under the guise of free speech. We don't allow that. So people, particularly minorities, can go about knowing that they're not going to be abused for their skin colour, or their religion, race and other personal characteristics too."

However, he said that alone is insufficient to make people like each other or come together as a society. Thus, the government needs to work closely with the people to try and create a framework so people can understand each other across races, live in some harmony, and work together.

Work hard to foster understanding, set clear guidelines on what is not tolerated

Shanmugam cited the Ethnic Integration Policy implemented for housing, schools and workplaces being integrated as how people can come together as a society.

"We have to work very hard to make sure that people appreciate each other, celebrate each other or at least tolerate each other, at the minimum. And at the same time, are very clear what they cannot say, and what they cannot do."

Shanmugam also shared that there needs to be continuous discussions on race, to create awareness so that people do not forget and slip into patterns of behaviour.

Singapore is not a melting pot when comes to culture, but there's a common Singaporean identity

He emphasised that Singapore is not looking to create a "melting pot", or in other words, a place where different cultures blend into something new.

Instead, they want people to celebrate their individual cultures and draw strength from their roots while at the same time creating a common Singaporean identity.

This was also a point that was brought up by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the recent IPS Reinventing Destiny Forum.

Instead of giving up their ethnic identities, Singapore tries to create a place where everyone has a space, no matter how small their ethnic group. At the same time, the common space as Singaporeans is enlarged.

"We build that common sense of being Singaporean together," Wong said at the time.

