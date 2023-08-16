Shanmugam makes police report after seeing people ‘deliberately recirculating’ past ‘nasty’ false allegations

Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam posted on his Facebook page on Aug. 15, 2023, saying that he will be filing a police report after seeing people “deliberately recirculating” a “nasty, false post” which was put up “many years ago”.

First post

Shanmugam first posted that he was told that an “old post, fake news” of him having “had an affair with an MP” was being recirculated.

He slammed the post as “false, baseless allegations” and mentioned that he had asked his lawyers to look into the matter and would consider other options.

Second post

An hour later, Shanmugam made a second Facebook post stating that a person pretending to be his ex-wife had put up a “nasty, false” post "many years ago".

He clarified that his ex-wife confirmed that she didn’t write it, and he believed it was an “imposter making up the allegations”.

Shanmugam said he wanted to file a police report but “eventually left it alone because the matter sort of died”.

However, he changed his mind,

“I see that people are deliberately recirculating that post. This time I will file a police report.”

Top image via Singapore Police Force & Mothership