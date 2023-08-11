Car splits into 2 along CTE slip road: Male passenger, 26, dies, male driver & female passenger sent to hospital

A fatal car incident took place along the Central Expressway (CTE) just past midnight on Aug. 11, 2023.

It left a car split into two.

Car allegedly self-skidded

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Mothership that it believed the car had self-skidded along slip road on the CTE.

According to videos of the incident uploaded onto the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page and on TikTok, the incident broke the car in two clean pieces.

The driver and passenger seat at the front of the car lay exposed and occupied one of the two lanes.

The back seats of the car, along with its back wheels, were some distance away and appeared to have landed on a road divider.

Multiple Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were seen attending to the incident.

A blue tent was erected on the grass patch between the road dividers.

SPF said that investigations are ongoing.

Man, 26, pronounced dead at scene

Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at 12:10am.

The incident happened at the slip road into Seletar West Link along CTE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE).

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a 26-year-old male passenger dead at scene.

Chinese media Shin Min Daily News reported that he was sitting in the back passenger seat.

He was reportedly flung out of the vehicle due to the impact of the incident.

SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue another man who was conscious and trapped in the driver's seat of the car.

A female passenger who was beside him in the front passenger seat was found unconscious.

The male driver and female passenger, both also 26, were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Top image from @aaaken3/TikTok