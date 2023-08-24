Man, 48, arrested after allegedly robbing woman of S$10 in Woodlands

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Singapore on suspicion of attempting to rob a woman of her handbag.

The bag only contained S$10 and some miscellaneous items.

When robbed of her handbag along Woodlands Avenue 7, the female victim, 30, made a police report on Aug. 20 at about 12:15am, about 10 minutes after the incident happened.

Arrested within a day

After examining police cameras and CCTV footages, officers from Woodlands Police Division managed to identify the 40-year-old man, a Chinese national, and arrested him within 24 hours of the report.

The victim's blue handbag was recovered.

The accused was charged in court on Aug. 22, 2023 for the offence of robbery.

If found guilty, he could face a jail time of no less than three years and no more than 14 years.

He could also be given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Top images via SPF, MAS, Humberto Portillo/ Unsplash