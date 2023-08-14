Pasir Panjang road rage: Car nudges motorcycle repeatedly, driver gets down, grabs rider, calls him 'l*n j***'

A car was seen repeatedly encroaching into the lane of a motorcycle in Pasir Panjang and threatening to bump against the bike a few times in the process.

The physical altercation, which was between the two vehicles and proceeded to involve both motorists face-to-face by the side of the road, occurred after the car driver, who was trying to change lanes, was apparently upset that the motorcyclist gestured at him with his hand.

It could be seen from the camera footage retrieved from the motorcyclist's helmet that the car turned left onto the main road from the side road without sufficiently slowing down first.

The male driver eventually got out of his car to confront the motorcyclist by the side of the road and apparently hurled vulgarities as he did so.

Footage of the incident was shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Aug. 13.

According to the video's caption, the incident took place along Pasir Panjang Road towards Alexandra Road on Aug. 10 at around 8:47am.

The incident

In the video, a white Honda Shuttle was seen turning into the the leftmost lane from a side road, as the rider appeared to have intended to filter into the leftmost lane.

There was no contact made, but the rider flashed a hand gesture in response.

Further down the road, the Honda driver, which had by then cut to the rightmost lane, barged left towards the rider, who was in the middle lane of the three-lane road.

The rider filtered left to avoid the car, but the driver continued to encroach into the bike's lane, even bumping against the bike at least once.

The rider eventually came to a stop at the leftmost lane near the junction of Pasir Panjang Road and Alexandra Road.

However, the driver was not done yet.

He got out of the car and approached the rider from behind, before seemingly grabbing his body and shaking him.

The two then had a heated exchange.

Here's a transcript of what they said:

Driver: "L*n j***" Motorcyclist: "What l*n j***?" Driver: "You are a l*n j***" Motorcyclist: "What?" Driver: "Pai kia (gangster in Hokkien). Get down from the bike. Get down!" (rider mumbled in response) Driver: "Are you a pai kia? If you are, get off the bike!" (rider seemed to reply that he would lodge a police report) Driver: "Report to the police? Go ahead! I have camera recording you! Call the police now!"

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.