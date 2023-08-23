Tan Kin Lian feels there's merit in raising voting age to 30 & above even though it's not a 'fashionable' idea

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian said in a Facebook livestream that he feels it is better to increase the voting age in Singapore to 30.

He explained that people in their 30s are more likely to know political issues better and to vote, as compared to those in their 20s.

Tan was responding to a question from the audience during the livestream on the evening of Aug. 22, 2023.

Currently, Singapore citizens will need to be at least 21 years old to vote in elections.

A viewer of the livestream asked if Tan would support lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

Not a "fashionable' idea, but he has reasons

Tan began his reply by first acknowledging that many countries have brought down the voting age to 18 because they recognise that young people should have a voice in their nation's affairs.

However, he believed that many young people below the age of 21 are "not aware" of what the issues pertaining to the elections are, and they might be "easily influenced by some circles" of people with wrong intentions.

As such, while Tan knew it was "not fashionable" for him to propose the idea of raising the voting age, he stressed that the idea had its merits:

"Once you are past [the age of] 30 or 35, you probably know the situation much better than someone in [their 20s]. If you look at people at the age of 21, many of them are still not politically aware. Therefore, they are not able to make good decisions and might be wrongly influenced."

Nevertheless, the former NTUC Income Chief Executive Officer caveated at the end of his remarks that his comments above were his personal views only, as the president has no influence over policies surrounding the voting age.

This is because the president must speak and act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, especially when expressing views on legislation or Government policy, such as one that is related to the voting age.

Reactions

Tan's remarks sparked mixed reactions from his audience.

One commenter agreed with Tan's suggestion of raising the voting age.

However, he argued that the age should be increased to 25 as that was the age when most young adults would have graduated and joined the workforce, allowing them to "understand society and politics".

Another audience member also asked Tan a follow-up question on whether individuals of advanced ages should not be allowed to vote as "they might not be around to feel the impact of their choices".

Nevertheless, there were also those who were left unconvinced by Tan's argument, with one Facebook user stressing in the comments section that young people must be heard.

Background on the role of the President

Under the Constitution, the President is the Head of State.

The Constitution requires the President to act on the Cabinet’s advice in exercising his functions, except in specific areas where the Constitution empowers the President to act in his discretion.

Publicly, the President must speak and act in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, especially when expressing views on legislation or Government policy.

In private discussions with the Prime Minister, the President can share his advice freely, but these

discussions must remain confidential.

Background on voting age

In July 2019, Malaysia lowered the minimum voting age from 21 to 18, aligning itself with its neighbours, including Cambodia, Myanmar, the Phillipines, and Thailand.

The minimum voting age in Indonesia is 17.

A month later, during the launch of the Progress Singapore Party, then-central executive committee member Michelle Lee called for the voting age in Singapore to be lowered to 18, citing that youths should have a say in what they want their future to be.

Lee's proposal was also echoed by then-party secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock, who contended that youths should be more involved in the democratic process, especially considering half of them had served in National Service.

In a parliament sitting in 2019, Chan Chun Sing also explained that voting in elections involves making "serious choices", which requires "experience and maturity".

Instead, the government would be engaging the youths through outreach efforts, the minister added.

Most recently, during the Committee of Supply Debate in February 2023, Chan responded to Workers' Party Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim the question about voting age and reiterated that the government has no plans to lower the voting age.

He said:

"A number of countries have lowered their voting age. Some do it to increase voter turnout, others perhaps for perceived political advantage. We don’t have the first problem and we should certainly not do so for the second reason. Some of them regretted doing so when the political outcomes were not as they have expected, although they would not say so publicly for political reasons. Others were not clear if this has led to better governance."

