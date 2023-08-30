I was a technocrat, I chose politics to serve, now I stand above politics to serve S'pore as President: Tharman

"My whole purpose in life has been to serve Singapore and to help achieve a fair and socially just society," said Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the second presidential candidate broadcast on Aug. 30, 2023.

Dedicated his life to serve Singapore, not politics

Tharman started his speech by acknowledging that the "demands on the Presidency" have grown in the face of a new and challenging future with profound global risks and uncertainties expected to grow in the coming decade.

He said he believes he can serve as a President while "standing apart from Government and above politics" as Singapore enters this "new and more complex future".

Tharman explained that he was a technocrat for over two decades before entering politics because he wanted to "serve actively on the ground, as well as to have a direct hand in shaping policies for a fairer and more inclusive society."

"My motive throughout has never been politically partisan, as everyone familiar with me and the work I have done, both within and outside Government, has known."

He said he had "played an active role in the shift in government policies" to provide greater support for the disadvantaged, to improve the quality of jobs and pay for lower-income workers, and to improve retirement security for our seniors.

"If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less. To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life."

Tharman said a vote for him is a vote for a "future of stability", a "future where every generation can feel fortunate to be Singaporeans" with unity and deeper solidarity among Singaporeans.

International standings

Tharman said that his political experience for the past two decades was "unique" among the candidates in this election.

He offered three points on how his experience could be utilised if elected president.

Firstly, Tharman said that he would bring to the presidency his "international standing", such as his experience as the Chairman of the International Monetary Fund's key policy advisory committee from 2011 to 2014.

In recent years, he has also led high-level councils of the United Nations, the G20 and other global organisations on international economic, financial, human development, environmental and pandemic challenges.

He also said he built strong relations with other senior figures from Singapore's partners in the region, the West, and the developing world.

Guardian of the country's reserves, ensuring integrity of key public service appointments

Secondly, Tharman said his experience would make him an effective guardian of the country's reserves and ensure the integrity of key public service appointments.

The President, Tharman said, holds the "second key" in both areas.

"I come with a breadth of understanding in each of these critical areas, that is not matched by either of the other candidates."

Tharman said he knows the "whole system of reserves inside out" and has "extensive knowledge" of the overall structure and strategies for the investment of the nation's reserves, citing his experience as the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and chairman of GIC's Investment Strategies Committee.

President has no decision-making power on the investment of reserves

However, Tharman reminded Singaporeans that the president has "no decision-making power on the investment of the reserves".

The President's "second key" to the reserves is to ensure that the country's reserves are not being misused by the government's spending policies and other public organisations, Tharman said.

"The President’s power in holding the 'second key' requires making careful judgements on the use of the reserves to support national responses to major crises."

He said it was needed to save Singaporeans' jobs in 2009 during the Global Financial Crisis when Tharman served as Finance Minister and was also needed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be prepared for future crises

Tharman reminded Singaporeans that future crises could come in many forms— be it economic, geopolitical disasters, or climate change.

He asserted that he has "deep knowledge and experience" on how to safeguard the reserves to benefit every generation of Singaporeans and on the "judicious use of the reserves" at times of crises, having been Finance Minister for nine years and Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister for many years.

Building deeper bonds

Thirdly, Tharman said his experience allows him to build deeper bonds on the ground among Singaporeans.

"I come with a record of connecting with people from all backgrounds in Jurong," Tharman said, adding that he had also spent many years supporting the non-governmental organisation in Singapore.

"If I am fortunate enough to be elected President, I will be active in mobilizing support for ground-up initiatives to uplift every group with a disadvantage, those facing challenges in mental well-being, and everyone who needs a second or third chance."

Tharman said he would also "encourage and foster" deeper interactions between people of different faiths and cultures to deepen Singapore's "stronger multicultural identity".

"I will continue to bridge the diverse views that are natural in our democracy. There is always common ground to be found."

Respect for all

"Respect for All. It is at the heart of our future as Singaporeans. And why our brightest years are ahead of us," Tharman said as he ended his speech, reiterating his campaign slogan.

"Our most precious asset is our unity and solidarity as Singaporeans. We must deepen that solidarity in the years to come. It requires deepening respect for all, regardless of background or educational achievements. It requires recognising the potential in every Singaporean, and the worth every individual contributes. We can, and must, deepen our respect for each other."

Thursday, Aug. 31, has been designated Cooling-off Day, where campaigning and election advertising are strictly prohibited.

Polling Day for the upcoming presidential election is on Friday, Sep. 1.

Read more:

Top image via Mediacorp